Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta has signed tripartite construction contract on reconstruction of quay

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) together with SE Klaipeda State Seaport Authority and the constructor, the winner of the public procurement, - the bridge building company Tilsta UAB and Fegda UAB, acting under the joint venture agreement, have concluded the tripartide construction contract on implementation of the object "Reconstruction of Klaipeda state seaport quay No. 1, at Buriu st. 19, Klaipeda. I construction work phase" (hereinafter - Contract).

The Contract was concluded on 7 of August 2019, and the construction and dredging works in the area of water in the port according to the Technical project should be completed until June of 2022. The total price of the Contract is 22 515 706,94 EUR (without VAT), where AB Klaipedos nafta part of works are valued in the amount of 1 737 973,36 EUR (without PVM).

