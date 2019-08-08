FLSmidth & Co. Group Interim Report for Q2 2019

Company Announcement No. 9-2019, 8 August 2019
Strong growth in revenue and profitability
Highlights for Q2 2019
- Strong increase in revenue and profitability
- in both Mining and Cement
- Similar level of order intake
- Positive free cash flow adjusted for acquisitions and disposals despite higher net working capital
- Guidance maintained - revenue is more likely to be in the higher end of the guided range, and the EBITA margin is more likely to be in the lower end of the range
FLSmidth's order intake for the second quarter of 2019 amounted to DKK 5bn - similar to the second quarter last year (-2%) - and included a large cement plant order in Morocco and a large mining order in Australia. The order backlog stood at DKK 16.8bn by the end of the quarter, up 16% from the same period last year.
Following strong order intake and build-up of order backlog in recent quarters, revenue increased 16% in the second quarter to DKK 5.5bn due to a high activity level.
FLSmidth Group CEO, Thomas Schulz, commented: "The second quarter showed a strong performance with improved revenue and profitability, driven by both Mining and Cement. Following a slow start to the year, we have been successful at converting backlog to revenue in the second quarter. In close cooperation with our customers, we have continued to deliver on our vision to provide sustainable productivity enhancement."
Thomas Schulz continued: "Our success with both service and capital orders, demonstrates our customers' confidence in our ability to enhance their productivity. This is supported by an increased push for sustainable solutions that ties in well with our position, capabilities and track record. In Cement, we see higher demand for sustainable solutions, for example alternative fuel systems to replace fossil fuels and minimise CO2 emissions. In Mining, we see increased interest for new technologies such as dry stack tailings but also a general need to reduce water consumption in the production process."
As part of our digital journey, the acquisition of IMP Automation Group was successfully completed in June, strengthening our portfolio of automated laboratory solutions for the mining industry.
Profit and margin improved
EBITA came in at DKK 487m in the second quarter, up 28%. The EBITA margin increased to 8.9% from 8.1% in Q2 last year.
Capital
The Group generated cash flow from operations of DKK 143m in the second quarter, despite increased working capital associated with the higher activity level. The return on capital employed (ROCE) advanced to 11.1% from 10.4% at the same time last year.
Guidance
Management's guidance for the full-year is maintained. Due to great progress on capital business versus a good development in services, the expected business mix for the year has changed. It is now more likely that the revenue will be in the higher end of the guided range of DKK 19-21bn, and the EBITA margin will be in the lower end of the guided range of 9-10%.
This has no implications for the expected return on capital employed.
Read the full Q2 2019 interim report here
Contacts
Investors
Nicolai Mauritzen, tel +45 36 18 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com
Media
Sofie Karen Lindberg, tel +45 30 93 18 77, skl@flsmidth.com
Key figures Q2 2019
|(DKKm)
|Q22019
|Q2 2018
|Change (%)
|H1
2019
|H2
2018
|Change (%)
|Order intake (gross)
|4,954
|5,056
|-2%
|10,594
|10,074
|5%
|- of which service order intake
|2,784
|2,773
|0%
|5,432
|5,658
|-4%
|Service order intake share
|56.2%
|54.9%
|51.3%
|56.2%
|Order backlog
|16,762
|14,454
|16%
|16,762
|14,454
|16%
|Revenue
|5,472
|4,730
|16%
|9,888
|8,965
|10%
|- of which service revenue
|2,794
|2,599
|8%
|5,208
|5,106
|2%
|Service revenue share
|51.1%
|54.9%
|52.7%
|57.0%
|Gross profit
|1,315
|1,181
|11%
|2,396
|2,255
|6%
|Gross profit margin
|24.0%
|25.0%
|24.2%
|25.2%
|EBITDA
before special non-recurring items
|574
|440
|30%
|969
|836
|16%
|EBITA
|487
|381
|28%
|799
|724
|10%
|EBITA margin
|8.9%
|8.1%
|8.1%
|8.1%
|EBIT
|381
|299
|27%
|599
|547
|10%
|EBIT margin
|6.9%
|6.3%
|6.1%
|6.1%
|Profit
|223
|168
|33%
|359
|304
|18%
|CFFO
|143
|(412)
|377
|(69)
|Free cash flow, adjusted for acquisitions and disposals
|63
|(565)
|218
|(274)
|Net working capital
|2,519
|2,003
|26%
|2,519
|2,003
|26%
|Net interest-bearing debt
|2,802
|2,135
|31%
|2,802
|2,135
|31%
For additional information, go to our Investor Roomat www.flsmidth.com
FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,400 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2018, FLSmidth generated a revenue of DKK 18.8 billion. www.flsmidth.com
Attachment
- Q2 2019 Interim Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6f7df417-7d6a-4943-b0e0-d39bb34e01c2)