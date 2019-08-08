CASHPOINT Solutions Relies on Percona to Ensure Realtime Database Performance

Percona Support and Percona Monitoring and Management Help Engineers Solve Performance Issues as Quickly as Possible

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 08, 2019, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced that Austria-based CASHPOINT Solutions, a member of the Gauselmann Group focused on solutions for sports betting and gaming, is relying on Percona Supportand Percona Monitoring and Managementto ensure the real-time performance of its massive MySQL database infrastructure.



CASHPOINT Solutions develops core technology and related services that power many successful gaming operators in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany and several other regions. As a sports betting platform, the company must ensure real-time processing; however, a highly distributed architecture makes managing the performance of the company's database infrastructure challenging. More than 200 MySQL database servers are deployed in datacenters in Belgium, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Malta and Vienna.

"Optimal database performance is critical to delivering on our SLAs and ensuring a positive experience for the users of our customers' applications. Percona's expertise, responsiveness and professionalism make it an ideal solution to support my team," said Stefan Waldbeck, Head of System Administration at CASHPOINT Solutions. "They understand my infrastructure and provide engineers with the information they need to solve issues immediately. As we continue to grow and modernize our infrastructure, we will rely on Percona to help us make the right decisions and deploy solutions the right way."

Early in 2019, when CASHPOINT Solutions' support contract with Oracle was expiring, Stefan Waldbeck, the company's head of system administration, pushed for a new vendor. Oracle's first-tier support often provided solutions that could be easily found with an online search, so an escalation to second-tier support would be required. As a result, frustrated engineers often hesitated to create a support ticket and just tried to solve the problems themselves, slowing overall resolution time. After reviewing the alternatives, Waldbeck selected Percona because Percona combined unparalleled expertise with affordable subscription options.

"For hosting platforms like CASHPOINT Solutions, database performance issues lead to frustrated users, angry clients and lost revenue. And as these platforms grow and evolve, in-house teams struggle to deal with the increasing complexity," said Peter Zaitsev, co-founder and CEO of Percona. "Percona Support engineers are some of the most experienced in the industry and are accustomed to troubleshooting and optimizing even the most complex deployments."

Onboarding with Percona Support was easy, and once CASHPOINT installed the Percona Monitoring and Management software, managing database performance became far easier. A dedicated Percona engineer developed in-depth knowledge of the CASHPOINT Solutions MySQL database deployment, and Percona Monitoring and Management provides instant insight into performance, enabling swift identification and resolution of problems. As a result, engineers now create support tickets more quickly, leading to faster issue resolution.

Percona Support provides a comprehensive, responsive and cost-effective database support subscription that helps companies guarantee application performance by making sure their database meets performance and uptime requirements. MySQL database expertise is part of Percona's DNA, and Percona has been the premier MySQL services provider for over 13 years. For more information, visit https://www.percona.com/services/support/mysql-support

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software, Support, Consulting, and Managed Servicesto large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blogand the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferencesdraw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world.

