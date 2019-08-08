YDX Innovation Corp.: YDreams Global Launches Immersive Exhibition About the Life and Work of Vincent van Gogh

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSX-V: YDX, OTC: YDRMF, FSE: A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of the new immersive exhibition named "Landscapes of Van Gogh", created by YDreams Global, a division of YDX Innovation Corp.

Set to be open to the public later this month, the 2,650 square-foot exhibition was commissioned by Pátio Higienópolis, a large shopping mall in São Paulo, Brazil that is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Designed and executed by YDreams Global, the exhibition is a tribute to the work and the life of Dutch genius, Vincent van Gogh.

It brings eight different immersive rooms, each inspired by well-known paintings from the artist. "Starry Night Over the Rhône", for example, has a virtual reality activation. Also included are areas inspired by paintings like "Wheatfield with Crows" and "Almond Blossoms".

The exhibition will feature different immersive technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, projections and interactive displays.

"This marks another collaboration project with Pátio Higienópolis Shopping Mall and the Iguatemi Group. We are thrilled to bring this exhibition to life, Van Gogh is an icon and his style translates very well to different media. This project allowed us to release our artistic vision and it will be a pleasure to see the public's reaction to our installations. It's very visual and perfect to be shared on Instagram." - stated Karina Israel, COO and co-founder of YDX and YDreams Global and co-creator of the exhibition.

The Company also announces the grant of 1,250,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.08 for an officer and a consultant of the Company pursuant to its Rolling Stock Option Plan. The term of the options vary from one to five years.

About the Pátio Higienópolis and the Iguatemi Group

The Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers S.A. (Iguatemi) is one of the largest full service companies in the shopping center sector of Brazil. Its activities include design, planning, development and management of regional shopping centers, outlets and mixed-use real estate complexes with commercial towers.

The Iguatemi holds participation in 16 shopping centers, 2 Premium Outlets and 3 commercial towers totaling 757,467 m² of GLA, being its own GLA of 458,613 m². The company participates in the administration of 15 of its 16 shopping malls, its two Premium Outlets and its three commercial towers.

Iguatemi's shares are listed on the New Market of Bovespa, the Brazilian stock exchange.

(Extracted from the Iguatemi official website)

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has 6 arenas in the United States, 4 being built in Canada, 3 in Brazil and 2 being installed in the UK. The product is being offered to Family Entertainment Centers throughout North America and Europe.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Disclaimer

Although the project represents a growing trend and focus on creative VR projects for the Company, revenues and other financial metrics at this moment from the project are not material to the Company and are generally consistent with other recent completed projects and those in the Company's current pipeline.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding our current and future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as well as a list of risk factors that we deem relevant are disclosed in the documents we file from time to time via SEDAR with the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates and opinions and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should our assumptions, estimates or opinions change, other than as required by law and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: YDX Innovation Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/555152/YDreams-Global-Launches-Immersive-Exhibition-About-the-Life-and-Work-of-Vincent-van-Gogh