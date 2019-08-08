EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Results PJSC MegaFon: In Q2 2019 MegaFon reported strong increase in revenue 4.5% and in OIBDA 20.6% 2019-08-08 / 10:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *In Q2 2019 MegaFon reported strong increase in revenue 4.5% and in OIBDA 20.6%* Moscow, Russia (8 August 2019) - PJSC "MegaFon" ("MegaFon" or the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, announces its financial[1] and operating results for Q2 2019. *Key results for Q2 2019* In Q2 2019 MegaFon demonstrated steady growth in its key performance indicators[2] while maintaining its loyal subscriber base. The operating results show that MegaFon is pursuing the right strategy towards its digital transformation goal: · Revenue increased by 4.5% y-o-y[3] to RUB 85.6 billion · OIBDA including the impact of IFRS 16 increased by 20.6% y-o-y to RUB 38.9 billion, at the same time MegaFon demonstrated steady growth in organic OIBDA of 4.7% y-o-y to RUB 33.8 billion · OIBDA Margin including the impact of IFRS 16 was 45.4% and organic OIBDA Margin was 39.4% · Net profit including the impact of IFRS 16 was RUB 2.9 billion and organic Net profit was RUB 3.8 billion · CAPEX increased by 1.2% y-o-y to RUB 16.4 billion · Free Cash Flow to Shareholders[4] decreased by 22.7% y-o-y to RUB 6.1 billion. The decrease is mainly due to the increase in finance costs resulting from the additional debt financing taken out to finance the buy-back of shares and GDRs of the Company from non-affiliated shareholders · Net debt decreased since last quarter to RUB 360.6 billion · The number of mobile subscribers as of 30 June 2019 increased by 0.1% y-o-y to 77.6 million[5] · The number of data service users as of 30 June 2019 increased by 6.9% y-o-y to 34.4 million[5] In June 2019, the Company completed the buy-back of the remaining shares held by non-affiliated shareholders. Shares of MegaFon are no longer trading on the London or the Moscow stock exchanges. The buy-back was partly carried out using debt financing which increased the Company's total debt over the period of the buy-back process. The Company used part of its profit to service the debt. The concentration of greater control over the Company by its main shareholder in the second quarter enabled MegaFon to significantly increase its operational efficiency, and to continue to invest in its network, accelerate implementation of new projects and launch new digital products and services as part of its strategy of digital transformation: · It embarked upon a revolutionary transformation of the telecom-retail business, launching a new type of store called "The store of the Future" with an initial investment of RUB 1.5 billion · It signed an agreement with Alibaba, Mail.Ru and the Russian Direct Investment Fund for the creation of the AliExpress Russia e-commerce joint venture · It created an international consortium for the construction of a unique transcontinental underwater high-speed fiber optic line, which will connect Helsinki to Tokyo · It continued to invest in the widening of its network and the development of its infrastructure. As of 30 June 2019 MegaFon maintains its leading position in regard to the number of base stations in Russia - it has more than 240,000 base stations covering all communication standards, including 100,000 base stations supporting LTE and LTE Advanced[6]. For the third year in a row MegaFon's mobile internet has been named by Ookla the fastest in Russia *Gevork Vermishyan, the Group's Chief Executive Officer,* commented on the quarter results as follows: « MegaFon's transformation into an operator of digital opportunities has continued in line with our development strategy announced in May 2017; and I am pleased to announce the results for the quarter. A number of events occurred in Q2 2019 which facilitated the further strengthening of our digital leadership position. We continued to actively expand our digital products and services portfolio adding real value for MegaFon's subscribers and corporate clients which helped spur further growth in the operating and financial KPIs of the Company. The key event of Q2 2019 was the completion of the buy-back of MegaFon's remaining shares from its non-affiliated shareholders. Since 3 June 2019 they are no longer traded on the Moscow stock exchange. We also signed a number of milestone partnership agreements, including the creation of the AliExpress Russia joint venture and the memorandum of understanding for the construction of the high-speed fiber optic line in the Arctic Ocean, all of which we believe will bring us closer to our goal of national digital leadership. We continue working on achieving technological leadership and I am proud to note that MegaFon has organised the first ever 5G international videocall in Russia. Also I can't help mentioning that MegaFon got 'the fastest mobile internet in Russia' award from Ookla for the third year in a row. » *Nikita Orlov, the Group's Chief Financial Officer*, commented on the quarter financial results as follows: « In Q2 2019 MegaFon achieved good financial results. Total revenue continued to grow, reaching RUB 85.6 billion, or 4.5% growth y-o-y. Service revenue was up 3.3% to RUB 78.8 billion. The increase in our service revenue was driven by the continued growth of data revenue and our active promotion of digital services which is now an area of particular focus. Accordingly, our digital revenue increased by 30.2% y-o-y. Increasing our operational efficiency remains one of our key strategic tasks. Our continued success in the realisation of this particular task contributed to the growth of our OIBDA, including the impact of IFRS 16, by 20.6% to RUB 38.9 billion and our organic OIBDA by 4.7% y-o-y to RUB 33.8 billion in Q2 2019. However, due to the increase in finance costs resulting from the additional financing required to carry out the three rounds of share and GDR buy-backs completed during 2018 and 1H 2019, our Net profit, including the impact of IFRS 16, amounted to RUB 2.9 billion and organic Net profit amounted to RUB 3.8 billion. » *Key corporate events* *Completion of Buy-back* In June 2019 LLC MegaFon Finance, a 100% subsidiary of MegaFon, completed the buy-back of the remaining ordinary shares from non-affiliated shareholders of the Company, acquiring 4,966,749 ordinary shares of MegaFon, which constituted approximately 0.8% of the issued ordinary shares and brought its total holding to 29.68% of MegaFon's issued ordinary shares. This also meant that, at 30 June 2019, the shares which it held, together with the shares held by its affiliated companies, constituted 100% of all the issued ordinary shares of MegaFon. *Network developments* MegaFon, together with Rostelecom and Nokia, organised a call between St. Petersburg and Helsinki in the run-up to the 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which was the first ever 5G international videocall in Russia. Also at SPIEF MegaFon announced the creation of a digital 5G laboratory at St. Petersburg State University. In addition to its work on 5G, MegaFon continues to actively improve its 4G network quality. MegaFon, assisted by Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and Nokia, was the first operator in Russia to achieve a speed of 1.6 Gbps on a user's smartphone. At this speed a user can download full HD videos in a few seconds. Ookla named MegaFon the operator with the fastest mobile internet in Russia for the third year in a row, with average download speeds of 27.31 Mbps and average upload speeds of 11.88 Mbps. Ookla's independent speedtests are performed worldwide every year. In Russia the evaluation is based on more than 8.4 million tests carried out in 1H 2019 on 1.64 million handsets with the Speedtest application. *New partnerships* In June 2019 MegaFon, Alibaba Group, an e-commerce company, Mail.Ru Group and the Russian Direct Investment Fund signed an agreement to form an e-commerce joint venture aimed at integrating key social network and e-commerce platforms for consumers and enterpreneurs in Russia and the CIS. This bringing together of the unique expertise and resources of all the JV partners is expected to accelerate the development of the digital economy in Russia. During the SPIEF MegaFon and the Finnish infrastructure operator Cinia Oy signed a memorandum of understanding to establish an international consortium for the construction of a new underwater high-speed fiber optic line from Helsinki to Tokyo. The new line will traverse the Arctic Ocean covering 10,000 km and is expected to provide the fastest signal transfer rates on the Europe-Asia route. The aim of the project is to connect three continents, reaching approximately 85% of the world's population, which will enable MegaFon to assume a digital leadership role in developing network infrastructure for users in the Far East and areas bordering the Arctic region MegaFon and Fort Ross Ventures, a company which is part of the Sberbank group, signed a strategic partnership agreement for sharing technologies and innovations, and conducting a joint search for investment targets. *New products and services*

