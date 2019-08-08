Bitsdaq Announces Details of BQQQ Platform Token Burning

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / After careful consideration of the community's suggestions Bitsdaq Exchange has announced the details of the first burning of BQQQ The token burn aims to accelerate the development of the Bitsdaq market and ecosystem and provide users with better liquidity. The result of the first token burn will be announced on the official website within a week. In the future, BQQQ token burn will be done on a weekly basis, and the details will be announced every quarter. Users can verify the token burn through blockchain explorer which ensures transparency.

This follows the official listing of BQQQ on CoinPlanet App which has widened the use case of BQQQ, and official launch on BCEX Global last month.

After nearly half a year of operation, BQQQ -as The platform token of Bitsdaq has gained recognition by many projects and the community. Ricky Ng, founder and CEO of Bitsdaq, added that BQQQ as the platform token of Bitsdaq is the foundation of Bitsdaq ecosystem. In the future, BQQQ holders will be able to enjoy discounted trading fees, community decision-making, investment and participation in the construction of the Bitsdaq Ecosystem:

He says, "We have started the construction of ecosystem around BQQQ. The burning of tokens and more use cases show the gradual improvement of the ecosystem. We genuinely believe in protecting the interests of users, the importance of value investing, and being responsible to investors. "

Bitsdaq will also launch a super-node mechanism, vote-for-listing and other activities. In addition to BQQQ burning with the trading fee, BQQQ holders will have the right to participate in the coin-listing process, referral rewards and other promotions. These mechanisms ensure that the development of Bitsdaq will be linked directly to BQQQ, and that BQQQ becomes a healthy deflationary ecosystem.

Bitsdaq has a stellar record since the official launch 6 months ago: Received strategic investment from NEO Global Capital (NGC) and Consensus FinTech Group; Launched Bitsdaq Launchpad for quality projects and successfully completed the IEO of the platform token - BQQQ; Launched the Android and iOS App on Google Play and App Store which has received over 10,000 top tier reviews. To date, Bitsdaq has accumulated more than 2 million registered users and more than 150,000 global followers in global communities. Recently, Bitsdaq has listed more than 10 high-quality projects. Bitsdaq Fantastar Program was also launched to better support quality projects where Bitsdaq will provide comprehensive marketing and strategic support to the projects team.

Scan the QR code below to download the latest version of the Bitsdaq APP!

Bitsdaq Social Media Page:

Twitter English: https://twitter.com/BitsdaqExchange

Twitter Chinese: https://twitter.com/BitsdaqChinese

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR5E7EH5zvd6gXK0f4NWANQ

Bitsdaq Community:

Bitsdaq Telegram English: https://t.me/BitsdaqExchangeOfficial

Bitsdaq Telegram Chinese: https://t.me/BitsdaqExchangeChinese

Bitsdaq Telegram Turkish: https://t.me/BitsdaqofficialTurkish

Bitsdaq Telegram Russian: https://t.me/BitsdaqOfficialRussia

Bitsdaq Telegram Vietnamese: https://t.me/BitsdaqOfficialVietnam

Bitsdaq Telegram India: https://t.me/BitsdaqOfficialIndia

Bitsdaq Official Channel: https://t.me/BitsdaqOfficialChannel

About Bitsdaq

www.bitsdaq.com

marketing@bitsdaq.com

Bitsdaq is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a broader selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

SOURCE: Bitsdaq

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554969/Bitsdaq-Announces-Details-of-BQQQ-Platform-Token-Burning