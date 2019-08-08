Leclanché has announced that it is working with the state-owned St. Kitts Electric Company (SKELEC) to build a solar generation plus storage project on the island of St. Kitts. Combining a 35.6MW solar farm and 44.2MWh battery storage facility, the project will be the largest in the Caribbean and Leclanché's largest project so far. Given the scale of this project, our estimates remain under review until there is greater visibility on when different phases of the project are scheduled to complete.

