Atos International: Atos develops new innovative social network as part of HELIOS European project

Paris, July 8, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, actively takes part in HELIOS, a 3-year Research and Innovation project funded by the European Commission as part of H2020 Program, for the development of a new-generation decentralized social network which guarantee trust and privacy to all users. HELIOS will also allow developers to create easy-to-apply social media functionality by reducing development costs and complexity.

The HELIOS project aims to design and validate a new-generation, peer-to-peer federated social media network based on a blockchain network architecture, that facilitates democratization of user content production, promotion and monetization in line with ethical and legal requirements.

In a context of increasing scandals related to data privacy, HELIOS will create a setting that provides users full control of privacy, ownership, and sharing of content - all of which are non-existent when using any of the mainstream social media platforms.

Working together with 15 partners, including world-renowned universities and research centers 1 across Europe, Atos brings its expertise in digital transformation to develop the core platform with an open-source modular approach and peer-to-peer architecture for high scalability - which also simplifies the creation of new social network functionalities on top of HELIOS.

Atos is also responsible for the conception, production, integration and delivery of a 360° video that offers an immersive experience to users - which would respond to the users' movement with their device. This 360° video will be integrated into streaming, and its distribution mechanisms will follow the peer-to-peer model: the users, which control 100% of the content they develop, can share their videos with whomever they want and obtain any financial compensation.

Atos also takes part in the development of technical activities - such as the management of requirements, system modules development, system integration and operations - to ensure the success of the final deployment in Europe.

According to Francesco D'Andria, Head of Media Research within the Research & Innovation department at Atos Iberia: "We are delighted to work with the European Commission and other partners on the development of such an innovative social network platform. Atos is a key player in the European research arena, with extensive experience in European Commission projects: by becoming a partner of HELIOS, we are once again demonstrating our involvement in developing state-of-the-art solutions that can benefit all European citizens."

1 Partners: VTT (Finland), Atos Iberia (Spain), Hellas Research and Technology Center (Greece), Grassroots Arts and Research (Germany), LINKS Foundation (Italy), Nagoon AB (Sweden), Swiss TXT (Switzerland), Trinity College Dublin (Ireland), Università di Pisa (Italy), Autonomous University of Barcelona (Spain), Universitat Politècnica de València (Spain), Universitat Passau (Germany), University of Helsinki (Finland), Worldline Iberia (Spain), and Escola Massana (Spain).



