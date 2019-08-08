Shield Therapeutics' interim results highlight a momentous year to date, with the FDA approval of primary asset Feraccru/Accrufer, for the treatment of iron deficiency (ID) in adults with any underlying cause. Royalties received from early sales of the product in the UK and Germany by partner Norgine are encouraging. The AEGIS-H2H study reported positive data, strengthening the product's profile and leading to a €2.5m development milestone from Norgine. We expect a further ramp up in sales in 2020/2021 as pricing and reimbursement conclude in some European countries, leading to ongoing rollouts. A key inflection point is a US partnering deal, which management guides could be concluded by end-2019; an upfront licensing payment would extend Shield's cash reach beyond our forecast of H220. We value Shield at £273m.

