CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities (CCPEOL) aims to achieve a blend of capital growth and income (it targets gross total returns of 8-12% pa, with c 5pp from income). The portfolio is positioned defensively, mainly in senior secured debt of large issuers (average EBITDA above €500m) from Western Europe. Long-term NAV net total return (TR) performance remains broadly intact at 6.4% pa over three years (vs SP ELLI at 3.5% pa), despite weaker performance during the Q418 downturn. Currently both share classes offer a dividend yield in excess of 5%, largely covered by coupon income according to our estimates.

