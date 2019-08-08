Adds breakout sessions, workshops and half-day of new programming based on growing demand from EMEA

OneStream Software, a leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for the mid-sized to very large enterprise, announced Splash Madrid, its European User Conference and Partner Summit, will be held from 17 19 September.

"Our annual Splash conference in EMEA continues to attract larger crowds, reflecting our rapid growth and expanding presence in Europe. Splash Madrid is focused on the digital transformation of finance with a full program to help our customers save time, reduce costs and leverage their financial and operational data to make better business decisions," said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream Software.

Splash Madrid will bring together over 400 finance experts, OneStream staff, customers and partners from around the globe to share best practices, lessons learned and customer success stories. With more than 20 breakout sessions and workshops, Splash Madrid will offer many opportunities for attendees to learn about OneStream solutions. This includes live demos and the popular 'Ask Me Anything' sessions with OneStream experts.

Workshops will be held on the first day, Tuesday 17 September, and are taught by OneStream experts. Each workshop is designed to give valuable insight into OneStream XF through hands-on learning and are offered for all skill levels and include:

End-user workshop with a review of workflow and reporting

Power-user workshop on reporting, dashboarding and metadata through guided exercises

Administrator workshop with an in-depth review of advanced features

"Splash Madrid is all about our commitment to delivering 100% customer success with immersive workshops, breakout sessions and sharing best practices designed to help organizations leverage the full value of OneStream. This includes instructive customer success stories, demos of OneStream XF platform features and the XF MarketPlace solutions. Best of all, it's an opportunity for customers and prospects to learn first-hand from OneStream and each other how to maximize their OneStream investment and gain competitive advantage," said Ricardo Rasche, managing director, EMEA for OneStream Software.

Splash Madrid is sponsored by implementation and technology partners:

Diamond Sponsor: B-eye Solutions

Platinum Sponsors: Agium EPM, Inplenion and Sonum International

Gold Sponsors: 4solutions, Inlumi, Neonn and Satriun

Silver Sponsors: Altius, CIS Consulting, CompIntelligence, Klee Performance and SFS Consulting

Workshop Sponsor: Spaulding Ridge

Opening Reception Sponsor: Agium EPM

