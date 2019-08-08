Smiths Detection's long-term Spanish distributor, TECOSA, has won a contract with Aena SME, S.A. worth over £128 million representing Smiths Detection's largest ever single order for hold baggage security scanners. The ECAC Standard 3 approved explosives detection systems will be deployed in five international airports across Spain.

The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT exceeds the regulatory requirements having achieved Standard 3.1 approval (the highest, defined security standard in the EU) and the company is already working towards Standard 3.2. It also has TSA 7.2 certification. Using a dual-view, dual-energy line scanner with high resolution 3D Computed Tomography (CT) to deliver exceptional levels of security with an efficient low false alarm rate, the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT can be further updated as necessary in the future to detect evolving threats.

State-owned Aena is the world's number one airport operator, annually handling over 280 million passengers and managing 46 Spanish airports. The new equipment will be installed at Aena's key Barcelona, Malaga, Madrid, Palma de Mallorca and Gran Canaria airports. Along with the Standard 3.1 approved scanners are fully redundant matrix servers; extensive data storage; and an Unaccompanied Baggage Inspection (UBI) module. UBI eliminates the time consuming and costly process of unloading luggage belonging to no-show passengers. The contract also includes HI-SCAN 100100V-2is screening systems for out-of-gauge baggage plus an associated seven year service agreement.

"In addition to product quality, other important factors in winning this competitive tender included operational efficiency, comprehensive networking capabilities and Smiths Detection's extensive experience in large global projects," explained Tony Tielen, VP Europe Africa, Smiths Detection. "Our successful track record in installing, integrating and networking a large number of screening systems was clearly verified by customer references. With this new order, we will have helped 50 airports worldwide to upgrade to Standard 3 and installed around 500 advanced and approved systems."

Installation will begin in September and roll out through to 2023 following an extension by AENA of the 2022 regulatory upgrade deadline.

