The following information is based on the press release from VMP Oyj (VMP) published on August 1, 2019 and may be subject to change. The board of VMP has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for August 22, 2019, approves an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.136 per share and a capital distribution of EUR 0.10 per share, a special dividend of EUR 0.236 per share in total. The scheduled Ex-date is August 23, 2019. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in VMP (VMP). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=733872