TestProject expands Tricentis' support for the open source community, scaling and simplifying test automation for any tester-from startup to Global 2000 enterprise

Tricentis announced that it has acquired TestProject, a first-of-its-kind community-powered test automation platform designed for Agile teams. As part of its commitment to TestProject, Tricentis will be investing in research and development to advance the product, extend the community, and help testers master best practices for web, Android, and iOS test automation.

TestProject is built on the leading open source test automation tools: Selenium and Appium. It supports all major operating systems, and enables any software team to test web, Android, and iOS apps using a "low-code/no-code" approach. With the community-driven approach, automation building blocks are shared with the entire community-reducing the time required to construct robust test automation. AI-based matching automatically analyzes the application under test and recommends addons that will enhance the tests.

"Tricentis is a company that has always placed the tester first," said Sandeep Johri, CEO of Tricentis. "By joining forces with TestProject, we strengthen our commitment to democratizing test automation, providing an open platform for innovation. Working with enterprises, we've witnessed a distinct need to scale open source testing frameworks across the enterprise. TestProject, with its cloud-based, community-driven technology, delivers a scalable and collaborative solution."

TestProject will retain its free, community-based offering and will operate independently, providing an open platform for all testers in all industries. Testers can continue using the programming languages, tools, and operating systems of their choice for their projects. Moreover, TestProject users can enhance their test automation with additional Tricentis capabilities for Agile test management, load testing, and end-to-end testing. Tricentis will leverage its partnerships with leading cloud providers like Microsoft and AWS to extend its current lead in cloud testing.

TestProject's current CEO, Mark Kardashov, will become Managing Director of TestProject and the TestProject team will continue driving TestProject's innovation within Tricentis.

"I'm extremely proud of what TestProject and our community have accomplished over the past several years, and I can't wait to see what lies ahead," Kardashov said. "Testing is a critical piece of any software development pipeline, and I'm thrilled to be joining forces with the market leader, Tricentis, to ensure every tester is empowered. Tricentis' focus on the tester aligns perfectly with our own, and Tricentis' scale, tools, and global brand will play a huge role in making TestProject the leader in community-powered test automation."

About TestProject

TestProject is the world's first cloud-based, community testing platform. TestProject makes it easier for testers to do their jobs quickly, and to collaborate using popular open source frameworks (e.g., Selenium and Appium) to ensure quality with speed. By fostering a collaborative community that can come together as individuals and in teams TestProject is shaping the future of software testing. Founded in 2015, TestProject is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel. Learn more at https://testproject.io.

About Tricentis

With the industry's #1 Continuous Testing platform, Tricentis is recognized for reinventing software testing for DevOps. Through agile test management and advanced test automation optimized to support over 150+ technologies, we provide automated insight into the business risks of your software releases--transforming testing from a roadblock to a catalyst for innovation. The result is accelerated software delivery speed, improved cost efficiency, and reduced business risk.

Tricentis is the only vendor to achieve "leader" status in all three top analyst reports (i.e., the "Triple Crown.") This honor is based on our technical leadership, innovation, and a Global 2000 customer base of 1500+ companies, including global enterprises such as Allianz, ANZ Bank, Cisco, Dolby, Experian, First Data, HSBC, Merck, Office Depot, Samsung, Swiss Re, Starbucks, Telstra, UBS, Vodafone, Whole Foods, and WorldPay. Customers rely on Tricentis to achieve and sustain test automation rates of over 90 percent--increasing risk coverage while accelerating testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps.

Tricentis has a global presence in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Poland, United States and the UK. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook

