COVENTRY, England, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camping in the Forest has revealed plans to open a 150-pitch campsite in Sherwood Pines in late spring 2020.

The campsite - called Sherwood Pines - will be the campsite operator's first location in the Midlands and will span 20 acres of Forestry England woodland.

The site will have a mix of hardstandings, standard grass and super service pitches to accommodate tents, caravans, trailer tents, folding campers, and motorhomes. It is expected to stay open all year round.

Nathan Goodyear, Director of Property and Development, said: "Sherwood Pines has been long in the planning and we're excited to have started work preparing the ground on site.

"Our work includes the laying of foundations for reception buildings and facility blocks, landscaping, development of hardstanding areas and construction of site roads, which will be carried out sympathetically and with respect for this famous forest."

He added: "Sherwood Pines is a popular attraction in Nottinghamshire. A new campsite here will support the local economy and help visitors to enjoy the woodland area and its wildlife."

The location of the campsite is ideal for exploring - there are many walking and cycling routes nearby, plus the site is within walking distance of many activities including a Go Ape tree-top rope course, bike hire facilities, an adventure playground and picnic areas.

Camping in the Forest is a joint venture between The Camping and Caravanning Club and Forestry England. Jason Maclean, Recreation Manager for Forestry England, said: "We are really excited about this latest development of a high quality campsite coming to Sherwood Pines. Already a hugely popular destination, both for people who visit us for the day to enjoy the walking and cycling trails, activities, Go Ape and for people taking breaks at the Forest Holidays cabins. Visitors will soon be able to extend their stay for longer with the addition of this new campsite, giving them another way to enjoy the beautiful woodland and all the benefits it provides."

Bookings for the new campsite are scheduled to open in January 2020. To learn more about the progress of the developments on site at Camping in the Forest Sherwood Pines, sign up to The Camping in the Forest e-newsletter at www.campingintheforest.co.uk/blog.

Sherwood Pines brings the total number of Camping in the Forest sites to 16 across England and Scotland.

An independent report launched earlier this year by the UK Caravan and Camping Alliance revealed the economic importance of the holiday park and campsite industry. The report, called Pitching the Value, demonstrated the sector generated £9.3bn in visitor expenditure and supported 171,448 full-time employees across the UK per annum. For more details visit www.ukcca.org.uk.

