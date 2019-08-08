Prominent Australian Energy Company Extends Contract With MiX Telematics

BOCA RATON, Florida , Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) (JSE: MIX), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), announced that a leading integrated energy company based in Australia will be extending its contract with MiX for an additional three years.

The extension secures more than 1,700 existing subscriptions to MiX's premium fleet management solution including value-added services such as MiX Vision and Satcomms.

The listed energy retailer has a rich heritage in energy exploration, production, power generation and retailing, operating throughout Australia. They play a pivotal role in the country's energy supply chain and believe in providing customers with a cleaner form of energy.

The initial contract with MiX Telematics was signed in 2011. Since then, the relationship has strengthened year on year, to the point that the company is using MiX's technology to push their own boundaries of what can be delivered in terms of fleet compliance and driver safety.

"Extending contracts with existing key accounts is testimony to the long-term relationships we build with our customers and the value we provide. We pride ourselves on delivering products and services that provide tangible benefits to our customers across their operations, for safety, compliance, security and efficiency," says Charles Tasker, Chief Operating Officer of MiX Telematics.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 766,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

