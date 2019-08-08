The British-German perovskite startup has ordered a turnkey 100 MW silicon heterojunction solar cell line from the Swiss PV equipment supplier. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.Oxford PV has placed the first in a planned series of equipment orders with Meyer Burger for a turnkey 100 MW silicon heterojunction manufacturing line, as it prepares to launch volume production at its industrial compound in Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany. The company said it will soon follow this initial order with another request for perovskite top cell production equipment. It plans to integrate that supplementary ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...