The global mercury analyzer market size is poised to reach USD 91.54 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the technological advancements as several vendors are seen offering products with improved features and specific manufacturing standards to create their mark in the industry. In addition, the growing number of industrial associations is anticipated to further boost the demand for mercury analyzers during the forecast period.

The global mercury analyzer market has also seen a rise in collaboration and networking, which has significantly influenced the demand for mercury analyzers in various regions. Collaborations among various organizations help leverage one another's unique selling point, resulting in vendors taking advantage of the customer base, financial capability, and R&D capabilities of their partners. All these factors work together to facilitate market growth.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Analytik Jena AG

envea

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Mercury Analyzer Market can be broadly categorized into the following end-users segment:

Environmental testing

Food and agriculture

Healthcare

Key Regions for the Mercury Analyzer Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

