Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO): Nearing the end-goal 08-Aug-2019 / 10:45 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co: Nearing the end-goal* AVO's goal is to deliver an affordable and novel proton beam therapy (PBT) system, based on state-of-the-art technology developed originally at the world-renowned CERN. 2018 was characterised by the achievement of a number of technical milestones, including successful integration and validation of all the module types that constitute the LIGHT accelerator, thereby de-risking the project. AVO is delivering on its schedule to have the first LIGHT machine set up in Daresbury (Cheshire) ready for treating first patients by the end of 2020, while completing the final building stage at the Harley Street site.

