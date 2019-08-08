Company Reiterates 2019 Guidance

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), today reported financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019. Key operating highlights and financial performance for the second quarter 2019, when compared to the second quarter 2018, include:

Reported revenue increased 10% to €538 million

Organic revenue growth of 3.5%

Reported Profit for the period of €46 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to €98 million

Adjusted EPS of €0.27

Management Comments

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We delivered strong second quarter results, which represent our tenth consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth. Performance continues to be fueled by investments that we have been making in our brands, people and capabilities, combined with an unwavering commitment to superior execution. Our core portfolio continues to outperform the frozen food category. Meanwhile, we are developing a pipeline of adjacent new product lines such as our plant protein sub-brand, Green Cuisine, which will complement the core and help enable the delivery of our growth algorithm for years to come."

Noam Gottesman, Nomad Foods' Co-Chairman and Founder, commented, "The business is responding well to the strategic actions we have taken this year and has us on pace to achieve a third consecutive year of growth. Our ability to deliver consistent performance demonstrates the focus and commitment of the organization, the quality of our portfolio and the potential of the frozen food category. In the meantime, with leverage below 3x, we are well positioned to complement strong organic growth with accretive acquisitions. In sum, we remain excited by our prospects and are eager to drive continued shareholder value."

Second Quarter of 2019 results compared to the Second Quarter of 2018

Revenue increased 10.2% to €538 million. Organic revenue growth of 3.5% was comprised of 4.0% growth in price and a 0.5% decline in volume/mix. Revenue growth benefited 7.0% from acquisitions.

increased 10.2% to €538 million. growth of 3.5% was comprised of 4.0% growth in price and a 0.5% decline in volume/mix. Revenue growth benefited 7.0% from acquisitions. Adjusted gross profit increased 4% to €160 million. Adjusted gross margin declined 170 basis points to 29.8% as cost of goods inflation and acquisition mix offset pricing and promotional efficiencies.

increased 4% to €160 million. Adjusted gross margin declined 170 basis points to 29.8% as cost of goods inflation and acquisition mix offset pricing and promotional efficiencies. Adjusted operating expenses increased 4% to €79 million primarily due to the inclusion of acquisitions. As a percentage of revenues, Adjusted operating expenses improved from 15.5% to 14.7% reflecting acquisition synergies, expense discipline and phasing. Advertising and promotion expense increased 1% to €26 million while Indirect expense increased 5% to €52 million.

increased 4% to €79 million primarily due to the inclusion of acquisitions. As a percentage of revenues, Adjusted operating expenses improved from 15.5% to 14.7% reflecting acquisition synergies, expense discipline and phasing. Advertising and promotion expense increased 1% to €26 million while Indirect expense increased 5% to €52 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to €98 million, which included a benefit of €4.4 million related to IFRS 16.

increased 10% to €98 million, which included a benefit of €4.4 million related to IFRS 16. Adjusted Profit after tax increased 6% to €52 million, reflecting Adjusted EBITDA growth, higher finance costs and a lower effective tax rate. The impact of IFRS 16 reduced Adjusted Profit after tax by €0.6 million.

increased 6% to €52 million, reflecting Adjusted EBITDA growth, higher finance costs and a lower effective tax rate. The impact of IFRS 16 reduced Adjusted Profit after tax by €0.6 million. Adjusted EPS decreased 4% to €0.27, as Adjusted Profit growth was offset by an increased share count resulting from the public offering of ordinary shares in the first quarter of 2019. The impact of IFRS 16 was immaterial to this metric. Reported EPS increased 33% to €0.24.

First Six Months of 2019 results compared to the First Six Months of 2018

Revenue increased 12.5% to €1,156 million. Organic revenue growth of 2.1% was comprised of 4.1% growth in price and a 2.0% decline in volume/mix. Revenue growth benefited 10.6% from acquisitions.

increased 12.5% to €1,156 million. growth of 2.1% was comprised of 4.1% growth in price and a 2.0% decline in volume/mix. Revenue growth benefited 10.6% from acquisitions. Adjusted gross profit increased 8% to €351 million. Adjusted gross margin declined 120 basis points to 30.4% as cost of goods inflation and acquisition mix offset pricing and promotional efficiencies.

increased 8% to €351 million. Adjusted gross margin declined 120 basis points to 30.4% as cost of goods inflation and acquisition mix offset pricing and promotional efficiencies. Adjusted operating expenses increased 6% to €164 million primarily due to inclusion of acquisitions. As a percentage of revenues, Adjusted operating expenses improved from 15.0% to 14.2% reflecting acquisition synergies, expense discipline and phasing. Advertising and promotion expense increased 4% to €58 million while Indirect expense increased 8% to €106 million.

increased 6% to €164 million primarily due to inclusion of acquisitions. As a percentage of revenues, Adjusted operating expenses improved from 15.0% to 14.2% reflecting acquisition synergies, expense discipline and phasing. Advertising and promotion expense increased 4% to €58 million while Indirect expense increased 8% to €106 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to €220 million, which included a benefit of €8.7 million related to IFRS 16.

increased 15% to €220 million, which included a benefit of €8.7 million related to IFRS 16. Adjusted Profit after tax increased 10% to €123 million, reflecting Adjusted EBITDA growth, higher finance costs and a lower effective tax rate. The impact of IFRS 16 reduced Adjusted Profit after tax by €1.3 million.

increased 10% to €123 million, reflecting Adjusted EBITDA growth, higher finance costs and a lower effective tax rate. The impact of IFRS 16 reduced Adjusted Profit after tax by €1.3 million. Adjusted EPS increased 5% to €0.66, as Adjusted Profit after tax growth was partly offset by an increased share count resulting from the public offering of ordinary shares in the first quarter of 2019. The impact of IFRS 16 adversely impacted this metric by €0.01. Reported EPS decreased 30% to €0.37.

IFRS 16 Leases

As previously disclosed, Nomad Foods has adopted IFRS 16, a new standard on lease accounting which requires certain operating leases to be capitalized on the balance sheet effective January 1, 2019. Based on the adoption method selected by the Company, prior year results have not been restated to reflect the new standard.

2019 Guidance

The Company is reiterating 2019 guidance of approximately €420 to €430 million Adjusted EBITDA and approximately €1.18 to €1.22 EPS. Full year guidance continues to assume organic revenue growth at a low-single digit percentage range.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com

Non-IFRS Financial Information

Nomad Foods is presenting Adjusted and Organic financial information, which is considered non-IFRS financial information, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and for comparative purposes, the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Adjusted financial information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 presented in this press release reflects the historical reported financial statements of Nomad Foods, adjusted primarily for share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, non-operating M&A related costs, acquisition purchase price adjustments, exceptional items and foreign currency exchange charges/gains.

EBITDA is profit or loss for the period before taxation, net financing costs, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to exclude, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments, chart of account ("CoA") alignments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges and other unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to profit/(loss) for the period, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted EPS is defined as basic earnings per share excluding, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments, chart of account ("CoA") alignments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, unissued preferred share dividends, as well as certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted EPS provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Organic revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 presented in this press release reflects reported revenue adjusted for currency translation and non-comparable trading items such as expansion, acquisitions, disposals, closures, chart of account ("CoA") alignments, trading day impacts or any other event that artificially impact the comparability of our results.

Adjustments for currency translation are calculated by translating data of the current and comparative periods using a budget foreign exchange rate that is set once a year as part of the Company's internal annual forecast process.

Adjusted and Organic non-IFRS financial information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited financial statements of Nomad Foods included in this press release as well as the historical financial statements of the Company previously filed with the SEC.

Nomad Foods believe its non-IFRS financial measures provide an important additional measure with which to monitor and evaluate the Company's ongoing financial results, as well as to reflect its acquisitions. Nomad Foods' calculation of these financial measures may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. The Adjusted and Organic financial information presented herein is based upon certain assumptions that Nomad Foods believes to be reasonable and is presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of any anticipated financial position or future results of operations that the Company will experience. You should not consider the Company's non-IFRS financial measures an alternative or substitute for the Company's reported results and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these results and information as they may not be representative of our actual or future results as a Company.

Please see on pages 8 to 13, the non-IFRS reconciliation tables attached hereto and the schedules accompanying this release for an explanation and reconciliation of the Adjusted and Organic financial information to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported

Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 Three months ended

June 30, 2019 Three months ended

June 30, 2018 €m €m Revenue 537.8 488.2 Cost of sales (377.5) (336.7) Gross profit 160.3 151.5 Other operating expenses (84.6) (85.8) Exceptional items (1.6) (6.1) Operating profit 74.1 59.6 Finance income 1.1 Finance costs (16.4) (17.9) Net financing costs (15.3) (17.9) Profit before tax 58.8 41.7 Taxation (12.6) (10.7) Profit for the period 46.2 31.0 Attributable to: Equity owners of the parent 46.4 31.0 Non-controlling interests (0.2) 46.2 31.0 Basic earnings per share Profit for the period attributable to equity owners of the parent 46.4 31.0 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions 196.4 175.6 Basic earnings per share in € 0.24 0.18 Diluted earnings per share Profit for the period in attributable to equity owners of the parent 46.4 31.0 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions 196.4 175.6 Diluted earnings per share in € 0.24 0.18

Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2018 €m €m Revenue 1,155.6 1,027.4 Cost of sales (804.6) (704.6) Gross profit 351.0 322.8 Other operating expenses (174.0) (168.6) Exceptional items (48.2) (7.6) Operating profit 128.8 146.6 Finance income 2.7 3.1 Finance costs (32.8) (27.1) Net financing costs (30.1) (24.0) Profit before tax 98.7 122.6 Taxation (30.2) (29.2) Profit for the period 68.5 93.4 Attributable to: Equity owners of the parent 68.8 93.4 Non-controlling interests (0.3) 68.5 93.4 Basic earnings per share Profit for the period attributable to equity owners of the parent 68.8 93.4 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions 187.5 175.5 Basic earnings per share in € 0.37 0.53 Diluted earnings per share Profit for the period in attributable to equity owners of the parent 68.8 93.4 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions 187.5 175.5 Diluted earnings per share in € 0.37 0.53

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported

Statements of Financial Position

As at June 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018 (audited) As at June 30, 2019 As at December 31, 2018 €m €m Non-current assets Goodwill 1,862.9 1,861.0 Intangibles 2,084.0 2,087.2 Property, plant and equipment 419.3 348.8 Other receivables 2.3 2.6 Derivative financial instruments 26.4 35.7 Deferred tax assets 77.2 68.7 Total non-current assets 4,472.1 4,404.0 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 719.8 327.6 Inventories 344.7 342.5 Trade and other receivables 190.3 173.9 Indemnification assets 35.4 79.4 Derivative financial instruments 7.9 13.4 Total current assets 1,298.1 936.8 Total assets 5,770.2 5,340.8 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 519.0 571.6 Current tax payable 206.9 201.2 Provisions 39.1 44.3 Loans and borrowings 26.2 21.4 Derivative financial instruments 0.8 1.5 Total current liabilities 792.0 840.0 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 1,836.0 1,742.9 Employee benefits 231.1 200.6 Trade and other payables 1.3 Provisions 5.9 69.4 Derivative financial instruments 43.0 35.4 Deferred tax liabilities 394.6 392.1 Total non-current liabilities 2,510.6 2,441.7 Total liabilities 3,302.6 3,281.7 Net assets 2,467.6 2,059.1 Equity attributable to equity holders Share capital Capital reserve 2,094.9 1,748.5 Share based compensation reserve 15.0 9.4 Founder Preferred Share Dividend reserve 370.1 372.6 Translation reserve 86.5 88.8 Cash flow hedging reserve (6.3) 8.5 Accumulated deficit reserve (91.5) (167.9) Equity attributable to owners of the parent 2,468.7 2,059.9 Non-controlling interests (1.1) (0.8) Total equity 2,467.6 2,059.1

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported

Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and the six months ended June 30, 2018 For the six months ended

June 30, 2019 For the six months ended

June 30, 2018 €m €m Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period 68.5 93.4 Adjustments for: Exceptional items 48.2 7.6 Non-cash fair value purchase price adjustment of inventory 2.1 Share based payment expense 7.3 6.4 Depreciation and amortization 33.3 21.2 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.2 Finance costs 32.8 27.1 Finance income (2.7) (3.1) Taxation 30.2 29.2 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital, provisions and exceptional items 217.6 184.1 Increase in inventories (2.1) (15.3) Increase in trade and other receivables (21.5) (27.1) Decrease in trade and other payables (46.3) (5.9) Increase/(decrease) in employee benefits and other provisions 1.4 (0.4) Cash generated from operations before tax and exceptional items 149.1 135.4 Cash flows relating to exceptional items (6.5) (17.2) Tax paid (16.7) (9.3) Net cash generated from operating activities 125.9 108.9 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (237.0) Contingent consideration for purchase of Lutosa brand (1.5) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (15.3) (8.7) Purchase of intangibles (2.2) (1.4) Cash used in investing activities (19.0) (247.1) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 353.6 0.1 Share issuance costs (11.1) Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (0.9) Issuance of new loan principal 1.2 354.8 Repayment of loan principal (21.9) (5.9) Payment of lease liabilities (11.8) Cash paid related to factored receivables (3.1) Proceeds on settlement of derivatives 3.4 1.7 Payment of financing fees (3.2) Interest paid (24.4) (24.0) Interest received 1.8 Net cash provided by financing activities 286.8 323.5 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 393.7 185.3 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 327.6 219.2 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations (1.5) (0.8) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 719.8 403.7

Nomad Foods Limited

Adjusted Financial Information

(In millions, except per share data) Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period. Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

three months period to

June 30, 2019 Adjustments As adjusted for the

three months period to

June 30, 2019 Revenue 537.8 537.8 Cost of sales (377.5) (377.5) Gross profit 160.3 160.3 Other operating expenses (84.6) 5.8 (a) (78.8) Exceptional items (1.6) 1.6 (b) Operating profit 74.1 7.4 81.5 Finance income 1.1 (0.1) 1.0 Finance costs (16.4) (0.3) (16.7) Net financing costs (15.3) (0.4) (c) (15.7) Profit before tax 58.8 7.0 65.8 Taxation (12.6) (0.9) (d) (13.5) Profit for the period 46.2 6.1 52.3 Profit attributable to: Equity owners of the parent 46.4 6.1 52.5 Non-controlling interests (0.2) (0.2) 46.2 6.1 52.3 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions basic 196.4 196.4 Basic earnings per share 0.24 0.27 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions diluted 196.4 196.4 Diluted earnings per share 0.24 0.27

(a) Share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €5.5 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €0.3 million. (b) Exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Elimination of €0.1 million of non-cash foreign exchange translation gains and €0.3 million of foreign exchange gains on derivatives. (d) Tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued) The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the three months ended June 30, 2018 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period. Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

three months ended

June 30, 2018 Adjustments As adjusted for the

three months ended June 30, 2018 Revenue 488.2 488.2 Cost of sales (336.7) 2.1 (a) (334.6) Gross profit 151.5 2.1 153.6 Other operating expenses (85.8) 9.9 (b) (75.9) Exceptional items (6.1) 6.1 (c) Operating profit 59.6 18.1 77.7 Finance income Finance costs (17.9) 4.0 (13.9) Net financing costs (17.9) 4.0 (d) (13.9) Profit before tax 41.7 22.1 63.8 Taxation (10.7) (3.8) (e) (14.5) Profit for the period 31.0 18.3 49.3 Profit attributable to: Equity owners of the parent 31.0 18.3 49.3 Non-controlling interests 31.0 18.3 49.3 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions basic 175.6 175.6 Basic earnings per share 0.18 0.28 Weighted average shares outstanding inmillions diluted 175.6 175.6 Diluted earnings per share 0.18 0.28

(a) Non-cash fair value uplift of inventory recorded as part of the Goodfella's Pizza purchase price accounting. (b) Share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €4.2 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €5.7 million. (c) Exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (d) Elimination of €1.7 million of costs incurred as part of the issuance of new debt drawn down on June 20, 2018, €1.3 million of non-cash foreign exchange translation losses and €1.0 million of foreign exchange losses on derivatives. (e) Tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each exceptional item, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period. Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

six months ended June 30, 2019 Adjustments As adjusted for the

six months ended

June 30, 2019 Revenue 1,155.6 1,155.6 Cost of sales (804.6) (804.6) Gross profit 351.0 351.0 Other operating expenses (174.0) 10.0 (a) (164.0) Exceptional items (48.2) 48.2 (b) Operating profit 128.8 58.2 187.0 Finance income 2.7 (0.9) 1.8 Finance costs (32.8) (0.5) (33.3) Net financing costs (30.1) (1.4) (c) (31.5) Profit before tax 98.7 56.8 155.5 Taxation (30.2) (2.5) (d) (32.7) Profit for the period 68.5 54.3 122.8 Profit attributable to: Equity owners of the parent 68.8 54.3 123.1 Non-controlling interests (0.3) (0.3) 68.5 54.3 122.8 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions basic 187.5 187.5 Basic earnings per share 0.37 0.66 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions diluted 187.5 187.5 Diluted earnings per share 0.37 0.66

(a) Share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €9.7 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €0.3 million. (b) Exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Elimination of €0.9 million of non-cash foreign exchange translation gains and €0.5 million of foreign exchange gains on derivatives. (d) Tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period. Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

six months ended

June 30, 2018 Adjustments As adjusted for the

six months ended

June 30, 2018 Revenue 1,027.4 1,027.4 Cost of sales (704.6) 2.1 (a) (702.5) Gross profit 322.8 2.1 324.9 Other operating expenses (168.6) 14.6 (b) (154.0) Exceptional items (7.6) 7.6 (c) Operating profit 146.6 24.3 170.9 Finance income 3.1 (3.1) Finance costs (27.1) 0.1 (27.0) Net financing costs (24.0) (3.0) (d) (27.0) Profit before tax 122.6 21.3 143.9 Taxation (29.2) (3.3) (e) (32.5) Profit for the period 93.4 18.0 111.4 Profit attributable to: Equity owners of the parent 93.4 18.0 111.4 Non-controlling interests 93.4 18.0 111.4 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions basic 175.5 175.5 Basic earnings per share 0.53 0.63 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions diluted 175.5 175.5 Diluted earnings per share 0.53 0.63

(a) Non-cash fair value uplift of inventory recorded as part of the Goodfella's Pizza purchase price accounting. (b) Share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €4.2 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €5.7 million. (c) Exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (d) Elimination of €1.7 million of costs incurred as part of the issuance of new debt drawn down on June 20, 2018, €1.3 million of non-cash foreign exchange translation losses and €1.0 million of foreign exchange losses on derivatives. (e) Tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each exceptional item, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued) Reconciliation of Profit for the period to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended € in millions June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Profit for the period 46.2 31.0 68.5 93.4 Taxation 12.6 10.7 30.2 29.2 Net financing costs 15.3 17.9 30.1 24.0 Depreciation 14.7 9.5 29.3 18.0 Amortization 2.0 1.7 4.0 3.2 EBITDA 90.8 70.8 162.1 167.8 Acquisition purchase price adjustments (a) 2.1 2.1 Exceptional items (b) 1.6 6.1 48.2 7.6 Other add-backs (c) 5.8 9.9 10.0 14.6 Adjusted EBITDA 98.2 88.9 220.3 192.1 Revenue 537.8 488.2 1,155.6 1,027.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.3% 18.2% 19.1% 18.7%

(a) Non-cash fair value uplift of inventory recorded as part of the Goodfella's Pizza purchase price accounting. (b) Adjustment to add back exceptional items. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Represents the elimination of share-based payment charges including employer payroll taxes for the three month period to June 30, 2019 of €5.5 million (2018: €4.2 million) and for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of €9.7 million (2018: €6.4 million) as well as the elimination of non-operating M&A related costs, professional fees, transaction costs and purchase accounting related valuations for the three month period to June 30, 2019 of €0.3 million (2018: €5.7 million) and for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of €0.3 million (2018: €8.2 million). We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance.

Nomad Foods Limited

Adjusted Financial Information (continued) Appendix 1: Reconciliation from reported to organic revenue growth Year on Year Growth June 30, 2019 compared with June 30, 2018: Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 YoY Growth YoY Growth Reported Revenue Growth 10.2% 12.5% Of which: Organic Revenue Growth 3.5% 2.1% Acquisitions 7.0% 10.6% Translational FX (a) (0.3)% (0.2)% Total 10.2% 12.5%

(a) Translational FX is calculated by translating data of the current and comparative periods using a budget foreign exchange rate that is set once a year as part of the Company's internal annual forecast process.

