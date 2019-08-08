Novavax, Inc.: Novavax Scientific Leadership to Present New RSV Maternal Immunization Program Phase 3 Data and Participate in Discussion on RSV at the 2019 IDSOG Annual Meeting

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Louis F. Fries III, M.D., Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion of infant respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) disease as a target for maternal immunization at the 2019 Infectious Diseases Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology (IDSOG) Annual Meeting in Big Sky, Montana, being held August 8-10, 2019.
In addition, new findings from the company's global Phase 3 clinical trial of ResVax will be presented by Geeta K. Swamy, M.D., Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Vice Dean and Associate Vice Provost for Scientific Integrity at Duke University, at the 2019 IDSOG Annual Meeting. ResVax is Novavax' RSV fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine.
|Details are as follows:
|Roundtable Title:
|RSV Vaccine Results
|Date:
|Thursday, August 8
|Time:
|8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. MT
|Location:
|Dunraven/Obsidian
|Oral Presentation Title:
|Safety of Third Trimester Immunization with a Respiratory
Syncytial Virus F Protein Vaccine and Protection of Infants
Over the First 180 Days of Life Against All-Cause Lower
Respiratory Tract Infection
|Date:
|Friday, August 9
|Time:
|11:55 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. MT
|Location:
|Madison/Gallatin
|For more information, please visit the IDSOG meeting website (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sVotkKqblSV2W9ulRlwJ4e4leGgX1da3/view).
About ResVax and the Prepare Trial
ResVax is an RSV fusiontop-line data from Prepare, a global Phase 3 clinical trial in 4,636 pregnant women, at least 3,000 of whom have received the vaccine, and their infants. Prepare is supported by an $89.1 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is designed to prevent severe lower respiratory tract infection which is the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is also advancing NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.
For more information, visit www.novavax.comand connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.
Contacts:
Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Trahan
ir@novavax.com
240-268-2000
Westwicke
John Woolford
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506
Media
Amy Speak
amy@speaklifescience.com
617-420-2461