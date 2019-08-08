Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, Aug 8, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will be offering its customers a low-price electric car charging plan that MC Retail Energy Co., Ltd. (MCRE) will launch on October 1, 2019, at some MMC affiliated dealers in Japan.This plan will allow unlimited charging of electric vehicles during certain hours past midnight on a daily basis. To encourage the spread of electric cars, this plan will be introduced to customers at some MMC affiliated dealers(1) when they purchase the Outlander PHEV, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or i-MiEV, an electric vehicle. Continuously listening to customers' opinions about the convenience of this plan, MMC will work together with MCRE to expand the number of stores where the plan is offered, while also looking into ways to make the services even more convenient.Details about the plan will be announced soon on the MCRE official website.MMC will continue partnering with companies that offer new electricity supply services while striving to promote the spread of electric cars which are environmentally-friendly and can be used as emergency power sources during natural disasters.(1) Participating dealers will provide leaflets with details of the plan.