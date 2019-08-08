sprite-preloader
Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q2 2019 presentation

Awilco Drilling PLC's Second Quarter 2019 report will be released prior to market opening on Wednesday 14 August 2019. A quarterly presentation will be held on 14 August 2019 at 10:30 CEST in Awilhelmsen's offices at Beddingen 8, Aker Brygge, Oslo, Norway. Please send an e-mail to ch@awilcodrilling.comby 12 August if you wish to attend the presentation.

A conference call will be held on 14 August 2019 at 14:00 UK timeprior to the call. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

Click this linkto register for the conference call or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
http://members.meetingzone.com/selfregistration/registration.aspx?booking=7loy4GPox4z9BbP7h4dAyi3PEgfyECAgJypkUsXOIMk=
Once registered, you will receive an email with dial-in numbers and pins.

Aberdeen, 7 August 2019

For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


