Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2019) - Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. (TSXV: SOCK) ("Smooth Rock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial prospecting results from Phase 1 of the Chucker Project's summer exploration program. The Chucker Project is located in the Silver Star Mining District, within Mineral County, Nevada, in the Walker Lane gold trend.

Initial prospecting of the Chucker Project by the Company returned up to 44.6 g/t Au from a mine dump. A total of 10 samples were collected from outcrops and mine dumps. These samples focused on mineralized shear zones and associated quartz veins, the results are detailed in Table 1.

Table 1. Preliminary Prospecting Results.

Sample

Number Material Au g/t Ag g/t Cu ppm Zn ppm Pb ppm U ppm CH-1 Outcrop 5.630 7.3 169 723 1494 103 CH-2 Outcrop 0.117 2.6 20 302 691 37 CH-3 Outcrop 0.183 1.4 12 311 207 30 CH-4 Outcrop 0.196 0.7 15 185 60 30 CH-5 Outcrop 0.313 0.0 7 29 29 29 CH-6 Outcrop 0.097 0.7 12 63 48 44 CH-7 Mine Dump 44.600 >100 2544 2470 25800 480 CH-8 Mine Dump 0.193 5.4 97 297 764 33 CH-9 Outcrop 0.205 2.0 61 205 235 75 CH-10 Outcrop 0.118 0.6 13 300 305 30

The initial pass of sampling and mapping was conducted in early July 2019 to confirmed previous rock chip assays taken in 2011 by an previous lease holder. As shown in the table above high-grade gold and associated metals exist on the Chucker property. In addition, past exploration is limited to several very old historical 2-inch diameter drill holes evidenced by drill casing sticking out of the ground, no drill hole assays have been found. Significant historical mining consists of shafts, drifts, open cuts and prospect pits. Further results will be released as they become available.

Phase I of the exploration program on the Chucker Project consists of reconnaissance prospecting, geological mapping, surface trenching, sampling and relocating historical workings. This reconnaissance program will provide accurate modern data to assist in the planning of the Phase II drill program. Phase I is expected to be completed shortly. The Phase II drill program is expected to begin in September, following the compilation of the Phase I results and pending receipt of an exploration drilling permit from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (the "BLM").

The 100% owned Chucker Project is located in the Silver Star Mining District, within Mineral County, Nevada, in the Walker Lane gold trend. The Project consists of 28 unpatented mining claims with a combined area of 226 hectares (560 acres) that covers numerous prospect pits and past producing small scale high grade gold mines. Several altered and mineralized shear zones with metal rich quartz veins are exposed on the surface.

The property also contains a surface exposure of the range front fault which was historically mined from a shaft. The Chucker Project is located within the intersection of the Walker Lane shear zone and associated Mina Deflection of the Walker Lane. This combination creates major fault zones or conduits for ascending mineralized solutions. From observation and historic assay values, gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper are found in amounts that demonstrate significant potential for exploration. There is no evidence of modern-day exploration or drilling on the property.

The Chucker Project is located 60 miles southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada or 5 miles southwest of Marietta, Nevada, easily accessible via state and secondary roads with year-round access. The Chucker Project is located in close proximity to past producing mines such as Marietta Mines, Moho, and Camp Douglas. The core portion of the property has been held by private interests for over 40 years.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ), a consultant of the Company, and an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

