Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2019) - ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN) is pleased to provide an update on recent activities including the $1,000,000 reimbursement grant for graphene-Infused concrete applications research and progress on the environmental baseline study fieldwork.

ZEN recently received a $290,192.72 reimbursement payment for the eligible expenses during the quarter ended June 30th 2019. This payment is the first installment of the reimbursement grant for graphene-infused concrete applications research that was awarded to ZEN on May 8, 2019. The grantor will reimburse up to a maximum of $1,000,000 spent by ZEN on eligible expenses directly related to graphite purification, graphene production research, concrete additive research and large-scale graphene-enhanced concrete testing on a quarterly reporting basis.

Additionally, on April 25, 2019, ZEN announced that it had commenced work on the environmental baseline studies to support the development of the Albany Graphite Project. The environmental and social baseline studies will provide important input into continued advancement of project development plans. ERM Canada Ltd. ("ERM") is leading the desktop and fieldwork associated with the baseline studies on behalf of ZEN. ERM and ZEN have been actively collaborating with Constance Lake First Nation ("CLFN") in order to maximize opportunities for involvement and incorporation of traditional knowledge. Three field campaigns have been conducted by ERM, CLFN, and ZEN so far in 2019 to collect data on hydrology (river levels and flow rates), water quality, fish and fish habitat, vegetation, and wildlife habitat. Two additional field campaigns are planned in 2019 to collect seasonal hydrology and water quality data. Samples have also been collected from existing drill core and reject material to initiate geochemical studies. ERM will be analyzing and interpreting all the data that is collected in 2019 and will provide a final report documenting the activities and results at the end of the year.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging graphene technology company with a focus on development of the unique Albany Graphite Project. This precursor graphene material provides the company with a competitive advantage in the potential graphene market as independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have demonstrated that ZEN's Albany Graphite/Naturally PureTM easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of simple mechanical and chemical methods.

For further information:

Francis Dubé, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (289) 821-2820

Email: drfdube@zengraphene.com

To find out more on ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., please visit our website at www.ZENGraphene.com . A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements", which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "potential", "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based on information currently available to ZEN and ZEN provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although ZEN believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. ZEN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company's full disclosure can be found at https://www.zengraphene.com/disclaimer/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46802