Commercial Refrigeration Market to Reach $37.41 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for frozen & chilled products among the consumers with changes in lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and growth in the organized retail sector drive the growth in the global commercial refrigeration industry

PORTLAND, Oregon, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Commercial Refrigeration Market by Product Type (Deep Freezers, Bottle Coolers, Storage Water Coolers, Commercial Kitchen Refrigeration, Medical Refrigeration, Chest Refrigeration, Others), and End-User (Full Service Restaurant & Hotels, Food Processing Industry, Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Quick Service Restaurants and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global commercial refrigeration market garnered $27.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $37.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Surge in demand for frozen & chilled products among the consumers with changes in lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and growth in the organized retail sector drive the growth in the industry. However, requirement for frequent maintenance activities and potential technical issues that rise owing to lack of proper maintenance hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in technology and increase in the number of quick service restaurants create new opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5401

Chest refrigeration segment to continue its dominant position by 2026

Based on product type, the chest refrigeration segment accounted for the major market share in 2018, contributing for more than one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to high demand from different industries, especially the food and beverage industry for its high capacity. On the other hand, the medical refrigeration segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to surge in demand for commercial refrigeration in hospitals and various medical facilities, especially in the emerging nations. The research also analyzes deep freezers, bottle coolers, storage water coolers, commercial kitchen refrigeration, and others.

Supermarket/hypermarket segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on end user, the supermarket/hypermarket segment held the major share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to significant increase in the number of experience shopping centers across the globe. On the other hand, the retail pharmacies segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific to present lucrative opportunities

Based on region, Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to register the highest market revenue during the forecast period. In addition, this region would grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is a lucrative region, owing to increase in industrialization and high degree of implementation of automation along with surge in number of food outlets. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5401

Leading market players

Key Market players analyzed in the research include United Technologies Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corporation, AB Electrolux, Frigoglass S.A.I.C., Ali Group Srl, and Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Industrial Refrigeration Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024

Food Processing Machinery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg