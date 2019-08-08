SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Travel and Entertainment Cards Market Procurement Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005310/en/

Global Travel and Entertainment Cards Market Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Buyers are exhibiting a large-scale procurement of travel and entertainment cards to minimize their recurring travel and entertainment-related expenses while also curbing the instances for corporate travel expenses related frauds. Using these cards, buyers get access to the travel spend data which guide them to identify cost-saving opportunities while spending on travel and entertainment activities. Cards equipped with tools such as expense monitoring, real-time transaction reports, and daily spend analysis are witnessing high demand among buyers who are seeking ways to address the incidents of corporate travel expenses related frauds. Meanwhile, a majority of service providers are exploring ways to boost their customer base, which are also contributing to the travel and entertainment cards market size. For instance, service providers are offering co-branded cards that help buyers get discounts and rebates by availing services from the service providers' partners. Download the free sample of this travel and entertainment cards market procurement intelligence report here!

Currently, North America is holding the largest share in the global travel and entertainment cards market and will continue to do so thought the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the availability of travel and entertainment card programs that are equipped with SaaS-based tools, for travel expense tracking and reporting. These cards are experiencing an exponential demand from buyers who are seeking ways to minimize the potential threats of frauds on travel and entertainment-related expenses. Buyers from MNCs that are proliferating the developing economies are procuring travel and entertainment cards to control and minimize their spend on the increasing frequency of meetings and events. This is acting as one of the prominent drivers impacting the travel and entertainment cards market size in these regions.

This travel and entertainment cards market procurement intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy. This procurement report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance along with quality solutions. Not what you are looking for? Request for personalization of this procurement intelligence report on the travel and entertainment cards market.

"Buyers are advised to engage with service providers that are increasingly investing in the development of mobile- and web-based platforms to meet the former's changing needs." says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This travel and entertainment cards market procurement intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Rising spend on business travel to drive category growth

Increasing competition to restrict category price growth

Purchase the full procurement intelligence reportto know more about the complete scope of this report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the financial services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Travel and entertainment cards

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness Index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our travel and entertainment cards market procurement intelligence report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

Related Reports:

Global Corporate Purchasing Cards Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Mobile Wallet Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005310/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us