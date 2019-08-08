Aemetis, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Reflecting Strong Growth from India Plant

Reports 200% year over year increase in biodiesel sales volumes from 4,282 metric tons to 12,960 metric tons

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX), an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Aemetis' second quarter of 2019 included significant announcements related to the market expansion of its India plant and the opening of a new customer base in India, culminating in $11.1 million of revenue from India operations during the second quarter of 2019, representing a 106% increase from the prior year quarter and 22% of total revenue for the quarter. India operations generated $16.4 million of revenue for the first half of 2019, a 46% increase from the prior year first half. Aemetis continues to advance its ultra-low carbon California cellulosic ethanol biorefinery, which is expected, upon completion, to add approximately $80 million of high margin revenues. Utilizing thousands of tons of waste wood from California's Central Valley, the Aemetis cellulosic ethanol biorefinery is expected to produce the state's lowest carbon ethanol fuel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the process.

Key milestones during Q2 2019 included:

India plant won a $23 million biodiesel supply contract with India state-owned oil marketing companies ("OMC")

India plant awarded large biodiesel supply contract in mining sector

India plant achieved record $4 million monthly domestic biodiesel revenue during May 2019 as shipments begin under OMC contract

India plant expands revenue to $50 million per year run rate driven by biodiesel shipments to large refiners

Today, Aemetis will host an earnings review call at 11:00 am Pacific (PT). For details on the call, visit: http://www.aemetis.com/investors/conference-calls/

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Revenues were $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $45.0 million for the second quarter of 2018, driven by a 203% increase in biodiesel sales volumes from 4.3 thousand metric tons to 13 thousand metric tons. In addition, quarter over quarter volumes for biodiesel grew by 7.8 thousand metric tons, or 145%, from 5.2 thousand metric tons during the first quarter of 2019. Revenues from the India segment were $11.1 million and accounted for 22% of total revenue. North America segment revenues remained steady between the two quarters.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 rose to $3.3 million, compared to a gross profit of $2.8 million during the second quarter of 2018. India segment accounted for $2.3 million of the reported, consolidated gross profits.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $3.9 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.6 million during the second quarter of 2018.

Operating loss was $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, a reduction from the operating loss of $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Interest expense during the second quarter of 2019, excluding accretion in connection with Series A preferred units in the Aemetis Biogas LLC subsidiary, was $6.6 million, compared to $5.4 million during the second quarter of 2018. Additionally, the Aemetis Biogas initiative recognized $471 thousand of accretion in connection with preference payments on its preferred stock.

Net loss was $13.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2018 due to higher interest expense and a $6.2 million one-time charge for loss contingency on litigation.

Cash at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was $0.4 million, compared to $1.2 million at the end of 2018.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Revenues were $92.5 million for the first half of 2019, an increase of $4.5 million compared to $88.0 million for the first half of 2018. This increase in revenues was driven by strong demand for biodiesel in India during the second quarter of 2019, as a result of supplying the India OMCs as well as domestic retail, mining and bulk customers with biodiesel product. North America segment remained steady between the two periods.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $8.2 million during the first half of 2019, compared to $7.4 million during the first half of 2018.

Operating loss increased to $5.4 million for the first half of 2019, compared to an operating loss of $2.9 million for the first half of 2018.

Interest expense, excluding accretion in connection with preference payments on Series A preferred units in the Aemetis Biogas LLC subsidiary, decreased to $12.8 million during the first half of 2019, compared to interest expense of $14.4 million during the first half of 2018. Additionally, the Aemetis Biogas initiative recognized $920 thousand of accretion in connection with preference payments on its preferred stock.

Net loss was $24.6 million for the first half of 2019, compared to a net loss of $17.3 million during the first half of 2018, due to a $6.2 million one-time charge for loss contingency on litigation.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www. aemetis.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

We have provided non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying supplemental data. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) plus (to the extent deducted in calculating such net income) interest expense, loss on extinguishment, income tax expense, intangible and other amortization expense, depreciation expense, loss contingency on litigation and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss), operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is a useful performance measure that is widely used within the industry in which we operate. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA for reviewing financial results and for budgeting and planning purposes. EBITDA measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies and, accordingly, may not be an appropriate measure for comparison between companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, expectations for growth in India and development of our cellulosic ethanol business in North America. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "showing signs," "targets," "view," "will likely result," "will continue" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

External Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory Group

(646) 863-6519

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Investor Relations/Media Contact:

Todd Waltz

(408) 213-0940

investors@aemetis.com

AEMETIS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands except per share data)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 50,619 $ 45,028 $ 92,507 $ 88,046 Cost of goods sold 47,346 42,260 89,585 83,412 Gross profit 3,273 2,768 2,922 4,634 Research and development expense 90 55 123 117 Selling, general and admin. expense 3,945 3,589 8,186 7,396 Operating loss (762 ) (876 ) (5,387 ) (2,879 ) Interest expense Interest rate expense 5,190 4,432 10,176 8,703 Debt related fees and amort. expense 1,396 919 2,619 5,676 Accretion of preference payments on Series A preferred units 471 -- 920 -- Loss contingency on litigation 6,200 -- 6,200 -- Other (income) expense (89 ) (5 ) (712 ) 63 Loss before income taxes (13,930 ) (6,222 ) (24,590 ) (17,321 ) Income tax expense -- -- 7 6 Net loss $ (13,930 ) $ (6,222 ) $ (24,597 ) $ (17,327 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (994 ) (857 ) (1,932 ) (1,594 ) Net loss attributable to Aemetis, Inc. (12,936 ) (5,365 ) (22,665 ) (15,733 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.63 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (0.78 ) Diluted $ (0.63 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (0.78 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 20,375 20,223 20,371 20,203 Diluted 20,375 20,223 20,371 20,203

AEMETIS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 350 $ 1,188 Accounts receivable 3,838 1,096 Inventories 4,093 6,129 Prepaid and other current assets 1,946 1,898 Total current assets 10,227 10,311 Property, plant and equipment, net 78,507 78,492 Other assets 3,601 3,018 Total assets $ 92,335 $ 91,821 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,193 $ 13,500 Current portion of long term debt and lease liability 5,401 2,396 Short term borrowings 16,551 14,902 Mandatorily redeemable Series B stock 3,098 3,048 Other current liabilities 15,312 8,733 Total current liabilities 57,555 42,579 Total long term liabilities 174,291 164,824 Stockholders' deficit: Series B convertible preferred stock 1 1 Common stock 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 86,470 85,917 Accumulated deficit (215,869 ) (193,204 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,461 ) (3,576 ) Non-controlling interest (6,672 ) (4,740 ) Total stockholders' deficit (139,511 ) (115,582 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 92,335 $ 91,821

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET LOSS

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss attributable to Aemetis, Inc. $ (12,936 ) $ (5,365 ) $ (22,665 ) $ (15,733 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 5,694 4,628 11,075 13,017 Loss contingency on litigation 6,200 -- 6,200 -- Depreciation expense 1,096 1,149 2,234 2,299 Accretion of preference payments on Series A preferred units 471 -- 920 -- Share-based compensation 196 316 486 603 Intangibles and other amortization expense 12 35 24 70 Income tax expense -- -- 7 6 Total adjustments 13,669 6,128 20,946 15,995 Adjusted EBITDA $ 733 $ 763 $ (1,719 ) $ 262

PRODUCTION AND PRICE PERFORMANCE

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Ethanol Gallons sold (in millions) 16.2 16.4 32.4 32.4 Average sales price/gallon $ 1.84 $ 1.84 $ 1.76 $ 1.80 WDG Tons sold (in thousands) 106.9 105.4 213.8 208.0 Average sales price/ton $ 82 $ 81 $ 81 $ 79 Delivered cost of corn Bushels ground (in millions) 5.7 5.7 11.3 11.3 Average delivered cost / bushel $ 5.37 $ 5.02 $ 5.29 $ 4.98 Biodiesel Metric tons sold (in thousands) 13.0 4.3 18.2 9.2 Average sales price/metric ton $ 833 $ 897 $ 830 $ 910 Refined glycerin Metric tons sold (in thousands) 0.6 1.5 2.0 2.7 Average sales price/metric ton $ 560 $ 1,027 $ 618 $ 1,068

SOURCE: Aemetis, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/555006/Aemetis-Inc-Reports-Second-Quarter-2019-Financial-Results-Reflecting-Strong-Growth-from-India-Plant