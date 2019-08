Riber's H119 revenue numbers show a 17% year-on-year decline to €13.9m, with higher molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems and service revenues partly offsetting lower evaporator sales. The order book indicates that evaporator sales will remain subdued in H219, so we reduce our FY19 group revenue and EPS estimates by 6% and 21%, respectively, leaving our FY20 estimates unchanged.

