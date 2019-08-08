The Swiss battery maker Leclanché will build a 35.6 MW / 44.2 MWh solar-plus-storage power plant, which will provide with clean power state-owned St.Kitts electric utility Skelec over a 20-year period. The new facility will be able to cover around a fourth of the archipelago's total electricity demand.The government of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis has awarded Swiss battery manufacturer Leclanché with a 20-year PPA for a large-scale solar-plus-storage plant. The company said the 35.6 MW solar array will be paired with 44.2 MWh of storage capacity, and that it will be located near Basseterre, ...

