Strategic Hires and Promotions Continue to Build Upon the Successful Delivery of Insights on Demand

ITWP, parent company of Toluna, Harris Interactive Europe and KuRunData, today announces the appointments of Phil Ahad as Chief Digital Officer, Pierre Camagne as Chief Financial and Operations Officer, as well as Michaël Masset as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Phil Ahad has been promoted to assume a newly created role as ITWP's Chief Digital Officer. Ahad is responsible for leading the vision, development and strategy for the ITWP Group's suite of digital consumer insights products and B2C B2B platforms, including the TolunaInfluencers community, which is the world's largest social voting community a key component of Toluna's ability to deliver consumer insights in real-time.

Ahad has been with Toluna since 2012 and under his leadership, Toluna's digital product suite has become the fastest growing in the market research industry. He successfully launched TolunaInsights and productized the company's suite of automated solutions, including PowerConcept, PowerPack, and PowerShelf, which have established Toluna as the top organization for market research technology and innovation.

Ahad now leads the marketing, digital product, and respondent teams globally, across all ITWP companies. Prior to joining the company, he held senior leadership roles from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies and holds degrees in Decisions Science and Management Information Systems from George Mason University School of Business.

Pierre Camagne has been promoted and also assumes a new role at ITWP as Chief Financial and Operations Officer. Camagne has spent the last four years successfully leading ITWP as CFO and will now increase his responsibilities to include Global Operations. In this newly expanded role, he is responsible for developing and overseeing ITWP's financial strategy globally and leads the operations team, to ensure an efficient, yet high-value approach to delivering insights on-demand for the company's global clients. Camagne has been involved in growing the ITWP business, specifically with the acquisition of KuRunData and the recent onboarding of a global, large scale project management system for the business.

Additionally, and in another new role for the company, Michaël Masset has been appointed as ITWP's Chief Human Resources Officer. In his role, Masset will bring additional focus on developing a best-in-market corporate culture for ITWP by promoting the company's corporate values, and shared vision globally. This cohesion, an emphasis on recruiting, hiring, onboarding, retaining top talent, and best practices will further accelerate ITWP's focus on top-line growth.

Michaël is an economic law graduate from Brussels' University. He began his career at Ernst Young in 1998 as a consultant, in 2000, he joined Deloitte Touch as a manager and in 2002 joined Claeys Engels as a lawyer. In 2003, he joined Dexia where he held various positions including the Head of HR of the Company's Group Holding, among others. In 2015, Michaël joined Altice and became the first Chief Human Resources Officer for the Altice Group (composed of SFR, Portugal Telecom, Hot, Cable Vision Suddenlink) with a clear mission to participate in the industrialization of Altice's corporate organization. He notably developed group policies with the support of all the local HR (from recruitment, onboarding, talent, training, and compensation).

"The recent role expansions for some of our high-performing senior leaders, and the hiring of a global Chief Human Resources Officer signal a significant milestone in the evolution of our company. We have a world-class senior management team dedicated to continuing to deliver the on-demand insights that build transformative businesses," said Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO of ITWP Group, Founder and CEO of Toluna, CEO of Harris Interactive.

About ITWP

ITWP is the parent company of Toluna, Harris Interactive Europe, and KuRunData. ITWP is a private investment firm with a strong focus on digitally focused, and automated consumer insights solutions. ITWP was founded in 2000 by Frédéric-Charles Petit, its CEO. ITWP is incorporated in England and was listed on the AIM market until taken private by major historical shareholders.

Toluna provides consumer insights on demand to empower business success in today's global economy. Powered by the TolunaInsights platform, vast expertise, and the largest global community of influencers at the ready, Toluna delivers rich, reliable, real-time insights that power agile decision-making.

Harris Interactive is a full-service, digital consultative custom market research agency that combines sector expertise with award-winning research design. KuRunData is dedicated to providing high quality and efficiency online research services and is the leading panel community in mainland China.

is a full-service, digital consultative custom market research agency that combines sector expertise with award-winning research design. KuRunData is dedicated to providing high quality and efficiency online research services and is the leading panel community in mainland China.

