Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management is pleased to welcome Mr. Daniel Baldwin to the Company's Ambassador Board. A long-time advocate for addiction recovery, Mr. Baldwin is helping to promote Vivera's mission of developing non-addictive pain management solutions, including the TVIA Kit, a revolutionary product containing multiple drug delivery systems that include hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products formulated to maximize the benefits of the compound.

An actor, director, and producer, Mr. Baldwin has had a long history with drug addiction and has been in recovery for well over 10 years. He speaks openly about addiction and is passionate about using his past experiences for a greater good in the hopes of advocating for and helping others who are struggling with addiction. In 2014, he released the film, The Wisdom to Know the Difference, which some critics say is the best recovery film ever made and which won numerous awards including best picture at the Long Beach International, San Antonio, and Manhattan International Film Festivals.

He is currently working on the documentary, My Promise to PJ, which followed Mr. Baldwin to Pamplona, Spain, as he took part in the famous Running of the Bulls last month in July. PJ was a friend of Mr. Baldwin's who had also struggled with addiction. After helping PJ get sober, Mr. Baldwin and PJ each made a bucket list and a common item was to run with the bulls. Unfortunately, PJ's encierro never happened. He had been sober for over three years but recently relapsed and passed away of an overdose. To honor his friend, Mr. Baldwin recently travelled to Spain to run with the bulls with some of PJ's ashes.

"PJ's mother is a longtime family friend and part of the reason I wanted to do this film is to give hope to those left behind," added Mr. Baldwin. "The opioid crisis doesn't just affect addicts. It affects families, friends and millions of Americans. I don't want PJ to be just another statistic. Being able to fulfill a promise to my friend PJ and complete the running of the bulls in Spain in his honor is an experience I'll never forget."

"Despite his recent loss, Daniel has such a positive outlook," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and Founder of Vivera. "He is charismatic and influential, but most importantly, he is dedicated to helping others and spreading the message that there is always hope and other options to opioids. We are absolutely thrilled to have Daniel on our Ambassador Board."

"I think the team at Vivera demonstrates something very rare. From what I've learned, the products they are working on are terrific, but the company is focused on so much more than that," added Mr. Baldwin. "They truly want to change people's lives for the better, so I look forward to working with Vivera and their non-profit initiative, Vivera Cares."

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

