Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2019) -Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSX-V: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") has engaged Consulting Metallurgist John Fox, to oversee the ongoing metallurgical work at both its high grade Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA, and at its precious metals rich, Brandywine Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide Project, British Columbia, Canada.

John has more than forty years experience in the design, start-up and operation of metallurgical process plants in North and South America, Asia and Africa, covering a wide range of minerals and unit processes. His experience includes the design and operation of both large and small plants including those for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, nickel, platinum group metals, antimony, chromite, tungsten, borates, potash and emeralds, as well as water treatment plants. We welcome him as a valuable addition to the Bayhorse Team

At the Bayhorse Silver Mine, the Company is upgrading its concentration circuit to process at a mining rate of up to 200 tons/day. This upgrade includes realigning the Steinert Ore-Sorter output to feed directly to the processing circuit, installing a regrind circuit, and adding flotation capacity to the current gravity concentration system.

These modifications will give the Company additional options in the production of its silver concentrates, and allow it the flexibility to tailor the silver concentrate characteristics for a variety of clients and uses.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments "Even though silver has had a sharp rise this past month, the silver to gold ratio has only dropped from 94:1 down to 88:1 and the following article at GoldSilver.com provides a timely reminder that, in their opinion, the ratio has much further to fall as silver price at US$17.00 still lags golds recent advances.

With the recent closure of the first tranche of its flow-through financing, the Company will use a portion of the funds to re-asses the metallurgical characteristics of the historic drill core stored at the Brandywine project. As reported in the Company's news release BHS2019-08, a grab sample from newly exposed outcrop 100 meters south of the historic 1989 Placer Dome anomalous gold and silver soil sampling grid, assayed 1 gram/ton gold and 45grams/ton silver. These in situ grab samples are select samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization on the property

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

