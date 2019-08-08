Only five women have been carefully selected to participate in the 2019 program hosted by Canaccord Genuity

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2019) - Peekaboo Beans Inc ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") (CSE:BEAN | OTCQB:PBBSF) is pleased to announce CEO and Founder, Traci Costa, will be participating in the year-long Canaccord Genuity Advisory Program for Women Entrepreneurs. Out of the numerous nominations and applications, the five women selected will receive one-on-one mentorship from Canaccord's advisory group, as well as advice with networking, strategizing and growing their companies.

Peekaboo Beans continues to drive female empowerment through both the Company's corporate structure and retail business model. The Board of Advisors holds a 75% female majority, making the Company a standout leader for women in the public markets. In addition, Peekaboo Beans' Social Retailer Program empowers women to engage with the brand through their own social media channels, which results in commission sales for women and better exposure for the Company.

Traci Costa, CEO and Founder, commented, "We have made a commitment to support women through all aspects of Peekaboo Beans. Not only do we legitimize women's online businesses with commissions from our Social Retailer Program, but we also support female leaders in the corporate world with our female-majority elected board. I look forward to gaining additional insight from Canaccord's team of advisors and continue to grow Peekaboo Beans."

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on ethically produced clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

To learn more about Peekaboo Beans, visit: www.peekaboobeans.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Ms. Traci Costa, President and CEO

(604) 279-2326

For more information, please contact the Company at:

BEAN@kincommunications.com

1-866-604-6730

Reader Advisory

This news release may include forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking, including statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46797