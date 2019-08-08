The global atherosclerosis therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005411/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global atherosclerosis therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Over the past few decades, the diagnostic techniques employed for the diagnosis of atherosclerosis have undergone significant improvements in terms of technology which enable high-definition picture quality and information about the morphology of the vessel wall, presence of plaque, its size, and its composition. The accurate measurement and visualization of the vessel wall are vital for positive remodeling. Also, by determining the high-risk plaques and demonstrating their components, vessel wall imaging is used to predict cardiovascular risk and evaluate the plaque burden. Furthermore, the vessel wall MRI has the advantage of being less operator-dependent when compared with other diagnostic methods. Therefore, the vessel wall MRI has been regarded as an important biomarker, which in turn is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the identification of new drug targets for atherosclerosis will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global atherosclerosis therapeutics market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market: Identification of New Drug Targets for Atherosclerosis

At present, atherosclerosis research is focused on evaluating new drug targets that have genetic and mechanistic links to atherosclerosis. These novel targets include regulators of triglyceride-rich particle metabolism, proteins involved in glycoprotein recognition and clearance, inflammatory pathways that affect efferocytosis, and the gut microbiome. Efforts in this area have revealed some new proatherosclerotic pathways that are involved in lipid metabolism and can significantly reduce the risk of atherosclerosis.

Currently, only two inhibitors are available for use, which are evolocumab and alirocumab. Studies reveal that these inhibitors do not affect glucose metabolism and do not increase the incidence of type 2 diabetes. These inhibitors also show favorable therapeutic efficacy in reducing atherogenesis. However, more clinical trials are required to establish their use among patients with atherosclerosis. Thus, growing R&D efforts in this area are expected to have a positive impact on the market.

"Apart from the identification of new drug targets for atherosclerosis, the identification of new pathogenic targets and the strong incidence of coronary heart disease (CHD) are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global atherosclerosis therapeutics market by product (small molecules and biologics) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of a large patient pool with atherosclerosis in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005411/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com