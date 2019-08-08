Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Successfully Completes Exploration on Three Wholly Owned Gold Properties in Malartic Quebec Mining Camp

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTC Pink:RFHRF) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that our July exploration program has been successfully completed, with sampling taking place at each of Parbec, New Alger and West Malartic, samples taken in the field have been submitted for assay.

A summary of our fieldwork is as follows;

New Alger

Sampling in the areas of the two access trails to the Discovery Veins stripped area was completed, outcropping on surface in several locations and on each trail was blue/grey quartz veining with sulphides present. In one instance several veins of varying thickness and with blowouts extends over a length (E/W) of approximately 20m and a width (N/S) of approximately 5m, this is thought to be the surface expression of a 1930's horizontal hole drilled during the advancement of a tunnel which ends under the main blast pit of the Discovery Veins.

At the SW and NE end of the previously stripped gold bearing Discovery Vein system, and along the northern edge of the central portion, Renforth was able to complete additional sampling which was not completed during the initial program, visually this sampling continues the quartz veining structures, the presence of mineralization will be determined by assaying which is currently being done to samples obtained.

Renforth completed preliminary prospecting and some initial soil sampling in the southern claims at New Alger where government data offers some of the highest soil samples obtained in the area.

Parbec

Renforth was able to complete the washing, mapping and a bit more sampling at Parbec as planned, both within the Cadillac Break and the diorite splay within the Pontiac.

Malartic West

Renforth received this project back while our geologists were in the field so the opportunity was taken by Renforth to do some initial prospecting and sampling on the property. The targets of this effort were reported copper and gold showings on the property, Renforth will report on this program and its results once they are received.

Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical information found in this press release.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

T:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#269 - 1099 Kingston Road, Pickering ON L1V 1B5

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Renforth Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/555170/Renforth-Successfully-Completes-Exploration-on-Three-Wholly-Owned-Gold-Properties-in-Malartic-Quebec-Mining-Camp