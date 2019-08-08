Outotec Oyj: Outotec books over EUR 200 million of the Udokan contract in its Q3 order intake

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE AUGUST 8, 2019 AT 4:30 PM

Outotec books over EUR 200 million of the Udokan contract in its Q3 order intake

Outotec announced on June 7, 2019 the contract with Baikal Mining Company for the design and delivery of a greenfield copper concentrator and hydrometallurgical plant for the Udokan project located in the Russian Far East. EUR 36 million of the approximately EUR 250 million contract price was booked in the second quarter order intake. The remaining portion has been booked in Outotec's 2019 third quarter order intake - roughly two thirds for Minerals Processing and one third for Metals, Energy & Water segment.

Outotec's main deliveries are expected to take place in 2020.

