International Cardio Corporation (ICC) announced today that it has achieved the first human use milestone of its HIFU Synthesizer, a therapeutic ultrasound system designed to noninvasively treat vulnerable and occlusive plaques in peripheral arteries. The first of a fifteen patient Safety Study in the Netherlands, this achievement supports the company's core objectives to reduce stroke mortality and improve the quality of life for those suffering from peripheral vascular disease (PVD).

"The potential for noninvasively ablating and stabilizing vulnerable vascular plaques is a compelling opportunity to both reduce stroke risk and deliver better outcomes with higher patient safety than current treatment options for patients suffering from PVD," said David Lee, ICC's Chief Operating Officer.

Over 600,000 people in the US experience their first stroke each year, according to the American Heart Association. Stroke ranks as the fifth leading cause of death worldwide and for many, the first recognized and often undiagnosed symptom of peripheral vascular disease is a stroke. And according to the American Medical Association, there are 8 10 million people in the US alone who suffer disability and reduction of quality of life from symptoms related to PVD.

This Safety Study is the first step towards achievement of CE mark and FDA approval for ICC's noninvasive treatment of PVD.

About International Cardio Corporation

ICC was founded in 2007 to research and demonstrate the potential of High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) to both noninvasively target and treat PVD. Since 2009, ICC has sponsored proof of concept studies through research grants related to PVD and hypertension at the University of Minnesota. ICC is a privately held company, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., USA. For more information, visit www.HIFU-rx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005510/en/

Contacts:

David Lee

Chief Operating Officer

Davidlee5000@gmail.com

952-270-0090