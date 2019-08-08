Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

MRP Prelytix, the only enterprise class predictive ABM platform, has been announced as the winner of the "Best Overall Account Based Marketing Solution" award in the 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The awarding body, MarTech Breakthrough, is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

Identifying and addressing individual customer needs at each stage of the buyer journey is a critical component of Account Based Marketing (ABM). Using actionable intelligence to identify and deliver relevant content, a successful ABM platform enables organizations to interact with customers across multiple channels and orchestrate a coordinated customer experience. MRP Prelytix, which is powered by the world's fastest time-series database Kx, is the only enterprise-class predictive ABM platform that can deliver real-time omnichannel customer engagement.

"An organization's target accounts will interact with them across a diverse landscape of content and marketing channels, which makes coordinating sales and marketing actions a complex, but integral component of any 'breakthrough' ABM strategy." said Kevin Cunningham, CEO of MRP. "Using AI and machine learning, MRP Prelytix provides account and audience insights which then triggers the right sales and marketing actions in real-time. The end result is driving optimal engagement that converts into pipeline and revenue for our customers."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"By combining powerful AI and machine learning with marketing tactics, MRP is delivering both smarter customer engagement and better results that are based upon the needs and stage of the target account's buyer journey," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Tightly fused to a client's sales and marketing systems, MRP also connects real-time streaming insights and predictive analytics directly to triggered media selection and robust, cross-channel orchestrations. MRP is delivering a true "breakthrough" ABM platform and we are proud to name MRP a marque 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award winner."

About MRP

For enterprise organizations that serve multiple geographies, lines of business or industries, MRP Prelytix is the only enterprise ABM platform designed to give you control of your data, visibility into your target market and scale in the delivery of the highest impact engagement strategy. Leading B2B sales and marketing organizations choose MRP for our ability to deliver and measure revenue impact across a half-dozen online and offline channels, our global workforce with expertise across 100 countries and 20 languages and our ability to simplify connections between insight and action using the industry's first application of real-time AI and Machine Learning. Powered by Kx, Prelytix sits on top of the fastest streaming analytics database in the world.

For more information visit: www.mrpfd.com

About Kx

Kx is a division of First Derivatives, a global technology provider with more than 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries.

For more information about Kx please visit www.kx.com. For general inquiries, write to info@kx.com.

Kx and MRP are subsidiaries of First Derivatives plc (FD), a global supplier of software and consulting services. The Group operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Michael McGoldrick

mmcgoldrick@mrpfd.com