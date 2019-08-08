FitTrack Achieves a Significant Milestone: 120,000 Active Users

The Active Users Have Lost a Collective Total of One Million Pounds by Using FitTrack

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / The founders of FitTrack are pleased to announce that they recently achieved a very impressive milestone: 120,000 active users, who have lost a collective total of 1 million pounds.

As a company spokesperson noted, reaching 120,000 active users is not the only exciting news to come out of the FitTrack company in recent weeks. In addition, the company is planning on launching TrackEats in the near future, which is an AI nutrition app.

"Using a proprietary AI technology that is currently being refined alongside a world certified nutritionist, TrackEats will be able to provide a customizable meal plan best for our customer via the app to help them achieve their fitness goals," the spokesperson noted.

For the 120,000 active users who have lost an impressive amount of pounds, the spokesperson noted that the FitTrack Dara Scale has been key to their weight loss. For families and individuals who are interested in losing weight, the FitTrack Dara Scale is a great fit.

A number of features help to set the FitTrack Dara Scale apart, the spokesperson noted. For instance, it measures weight, body fat percentage, BMI and more, and it also tracks peoples' progress to help them reach their goals with the help of daily insights.

"We're not just selling a scale that helps our customers lose weight. We're providing them with an ecosystem that supports their on-going health journey by allowing them to measure and track the metrics that matter most," the spokesperson noted.

While the team at FitTrack didn't invent the smart scale, they did innovate it in order to create more value for their customers.

For instance, for larger households with a number of people that are trying to shed some pounds, the FitTrack Dara Scale makes it extra easy; the device will automatically recognize up to eight different users.

"FitTrack provides more information than the vast majority of smart scales, maintains an incredibly high level of accuracy, and is much more affordable and accessible," the spokesperson noted.

About FitTrack:

FitTrack's mission is to build an ecosystem to support the well-being and health of its users. Their goal is to help people consistently maintain an ongoing, positive, and healthy relationship with their bodies. For more information, please visit https://getfittrack.com/.

