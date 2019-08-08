sprite-preloader
08.08.2019
Ganapati plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, August 8

8 August 2019

Ganapati PLC

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Ganapati Plc announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all of the resolutions proposed, as set out in the Notice of AGM, were duly passed.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati Plc
Tony Drury
Chairman
Telephone: 07973 737284

NEX EXCHANGECORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com


