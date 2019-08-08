TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 9.6.11 to 9.6.13

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (the Company) is pleased to announce the appointments of Sonita Alleyne and Shefaly Yogendra to the Board as additional non-executive directors with effect from 1 October 2019. Ms Alleyne and Dr Yogendra have many years of diverse business experience and the Board is confident that they will make a valuable contribution to the Company in the coming years.

It is confirmed that there are no matters requiring disclosure under paragraph 9.6.13 (2) to (6) of the Listing Rules. Ms Alleyne is not a director of any publicly quoted companies and has not been a director of any publicly quoted companies in the past five years. Dr Yogendra has been a director of JP Morgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC since 2016.

Martin Slade

For and on behalf of Investec Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

8 August 2019