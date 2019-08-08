sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.08.2019 | 17:58
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 8

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural personLesley Jackson
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/statusDirector
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityAberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380013QYWO82NZV529
4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Financial InstrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification CodeSEDOL: BYPBD39
Nature of transactionPurchase
Date Of Transaction8 August 2019
Price (s)75.97 pence
Volume(s)32,728
Aggregated informationN/A
Place Of TransactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
CurrencyGBP - British Pound
5 - Total holding following this notification32,728
ContactMichael Campbell
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Date of Notification8 August 2019

