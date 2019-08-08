Regulatory News:

TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meetings July 31, 2019 2,666,917,960 2,768,364,496

A total number of 2,829,037,335 voting rights are attached to the 2,666,917,960 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

60,672,839 voting rights attached to the 60,672,839 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005613/en/

Contacts:

TOTAL