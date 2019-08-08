sprite-preloader
08.08.2019 | 18:10
PR Newswire

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 8


BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 100,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an aggregate price of 70.48 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 12 August 2019 the issued share capital of the Company will be 114,616,515 Ordinary Shares, excluding 4,349,485 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 3.66% of the Company's total issued share capital (118,966,000 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 114,616,515 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2639

8 August 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire

