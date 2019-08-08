Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report

Chairman's Statement

During the six months to 30 June 2019 Temple Bar generated a total return on net assets of 11.9%, slightly underperforming the benchmark FTSE All-Share Index total return of 13.0%, as the Value investment style that your managers pursue remained out of fashion.

Dividend

A first quarterly dividend of 11.0p per share was paid on 28 June 2019 and the directors have declared a second interim dividend, also of 11.0p per share, again an increase of 25.7% on the equivalent dividend last year. This will be paid on 30 September 2019 to those shareholders on the register of members as at 13 September 2019. The ex-dividend date for this payment is 12 September 2018. It is important to reiterate the comment made in the announcement of the first interim payment that the scale of the increase relative to the prior year should not be taken as indicative of the likely increase in the dividend for the year as a whole. The large increase in the interim payments reflects a rebalancing exercise between the size of the three interim payments and the final dividend. In the absence of any unforeseen circumstances the Board is hoping to recommend an increase in the total dividend for the year of approximately 10%.

Board

The process of Board refreshment has continued and as from 1st October Sonita Alleyne and Shefaly Yogendra will be joining the Board. Sonita has extensive experience in both public and private sectors, particularly in media and Shefaly brings a wealth of expertise in digital and tech leadership, risk and decision making. I am sure both these new Directors will bring interesting new perspectives to our discussions. As previously announced, Sir Richard Jewson will not be offering himself for re-election at the next AGM.

Investment Parameters

As highlighted in the Annual Report, we have been having discussions, both internally and with shareholders, re any modifications to our investment parameters. These discussions are ongoing. In the meantime, I would like to thank the many shareholders and other interested parties who have responded thus far.

Outlook

Future movement of UK share prices remain linked to the outcome of the Brexit discussions and global instability. We have no special insight into their likely resolution. However, over many years Temple Bar has demonstrated resilience in even the most difficult of markets. We will endeavour to continue to do so.

Arthur Copple

Chairman

8 August 2019

TWENTY LARGEST HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

Company Industry Place of Primary Listing Valuation

£'000 % of Portfolio GlaxoSmithKline Healthcare UK 66,103 6.84% Royal Dutch Shell Oil & Gas UK 64,914 6.72% Capita Industrials UK 57,661 5.97% Travis Perkins Industrials UK 56,494 5.85% BP Oil & Gas UK 55,207 5.71% Grafton Group Industrials Ireland 43,204 4.47% Lloyds Banking Group Financials UK 40,474 4.19% SIG Industrials UK 37,240 3.85% Tesco Consumer Services UK 37,183 3.85% Royal Bank of Scotland Financials UK 36,238 3.75% Top Ten Investments 494,718 51.20% Barclays Financials UK 34,380 3.56% HSBC Holdings Financials UK 32,959 3.41% Forterra Industrials UK 24,652 2.55% Marks & Spencer Consumer Services UK 21,416 2.22% Citigroup Financials USA 21,343 2.21% easyJet Consumer Services UK 19,052 1.97% Land Securities Group REIT Financials UK 18,072 1.87% Kingfisher Consumer Services UK 18,050 1.87% TP ICAP Financials UK 17,753 1.84% Next Consumer Services UK 16,617 1.72% Top Twenty Investments 719,012 74.42%

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (unaudited)

30 June 2019

(unaudited) 30 June 2018

(unaudited) 31 December 2018

(audited)

Revenue

£'000

Capital

£'000

Total

£'000

Revenue

£'000

Capital

£'000

Total

£'000

Revenue

£'000

Capital

£'000

Total

£'000 Investment income 22,387 - 22,387 20,768 - 20,768 37,258 - 37,258 Other operating income 12 - 12 6 - 6 26 - 26

Total Income 22,399 - 22,399 20,774 - 20,774 37,284 - 37,284 Gains/(losses) on investments Gains/(losses) on investments held at fair value through profit or loss assets - 79,446 79,446 - 13,321 13,321 - (131,528) (131,528) 22,399 79,446 101,845 20,774 13,321 34,095 37,284 (131,528) (94,244) Expenses Management fees (755) (1,089) (1,844) (712) (1,068) (1,780) (1,503) (2,168) (3,671) Other expenses including dealing costs (285) (260) (545) (360) (901) (1,261) (559) (1,427) (1,986) Profit before finance costs and tax

21,359

78,097

99,456

19,702

11,352

31,054

35,222

(135,123)

(99,901) Finance costs (983) (1,488) (2,471) (967) (1,461) (2,428) (1,962) (2,968) (4,930) Profit/(loss) before tax 20,375 76,609 96,985 18,735 9,891 28,626 (33,260) (138,091) (104,831) Tax (96) - (96) (57) - (57) (161) - (161) Profit/(loss) for the period 20,280 76,609 96,889 18,678 9,891 28,569 33,099 (138,091) (104,992)

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

30.33p

114.56p

144.89p

27.93p

14.79p

42.72p

49.50p

(206.50)p

(157.00)p

A first interim dividend of 11.0 pence per share in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2019 was paid on 28 June 2019.

A second interim dividend of 11.0 pence per share in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2019 was declared on 8 August 2019 and is payable on 30 September 2019.

The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with IFRS. The supplementary revenue and capital columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies.

All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (unaudited)

Ordinary

share Share premium

Capital

Retained

Total capital account reserves earnings equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000

BALANCE AT 1 JANUARY 2019

16,719

96,040

652,076

37,342

802,182 Profit for the period - - 76,609 20,280 96,889 Unclaimed dividends - - - 9 9 Dividends paid to equity shareholders

- -

- (21,045) (21,045) BALANCE AT 30 JUNE 2019 16,719 96,040 728,685 36,591 878,035

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 (unaudited)

Ordinary

share Share premium

Capital

Retained

Total capital account reserves earnings equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000

BALANCE AT 1 JANUARY 2018

16,719

96,040

790,167

33,440

936,366 Profit for the period - - 9,891 18,678 28,569 Unclaimed dividends - - - 51 51 Dividends paid to equity shareholders

- -

- (17,541) (17,541) BALANCE AT 30 JUNE 2018 16,719 96,040 800,058 34,628 947,445

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 (unaudited)

30 June 2019

(unaudited)

£'000 30 June 2018

(unaudited)

£'000 31 December 2018

(audited)

£'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 966,271 1,059,300 905,125 CURRENT ASSETS Receivables 5,584 4,721 3,231 Cash and cash equivalents 21,204 9,834 9,005 26,788 14,555 12,236 TOTAL ASSETS 993,059 1,073,855 917,361 CURRENT LIABILITIES Payables (1,014) (12,508) (1,208) TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 992,045 1,061,347 916,153 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Interest bearing borrowings (114,010) (113,902) (113,971) NET ASSETS 878,035 947,445 802,182 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS Ordinary share capital 16,719 16,719 16,719 Share premium 96,040 96,040 96,040 Capital reserves 728,685 800,058 652,076 Retained earnings 36,591 34,628 37,347 TOTAL EQUITY 878,035 947,445 802,182 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE 1,312.99p 1,416.79p 1,199.56p

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (unaudited)

30 June 2019 30 June 2018 31 December 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £000 £000 £000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 96,985 28,626 (104,831) Adjustments for: Gains on investments (79,446) (13,321) 131,528 Finance costs 2,471 2,428 4,930 Purchases of investments 1 (56,898) (292,616) (513,298) Sales of investments 1 75,046 293,926 512,712 Dividend income (22,224) (20,502) (36,728) Interest income (175) (272) (545) Dividends received 19,591 18,567 36,115 Interest received 359 836 1,365 Decrease/(increase) in receivables - (6) 25 Increase/(decrease) in payables 54 (1) (199) Overseas withholding tax suffered (96) (57) (161) (61,318) (11,018) 135,744 Net cash flows from operating activities 35,667 17,608 30,913 Cash flows from financing activities Unclaimed dividends 9 51 51 Interest paid on borrowings (2,432) (2,445) (4,877) Equity dividends paid (21,045) (17,541) (29,243) Net cash used in financing activities (23,468) (19,935) (34,069) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents 12,199 (2,327) (3,156) Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period 9,005 12,161 12,161 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 21,204 9,834 9,005

1. Purchases and sales of investments are considered to be operating activities of the Company, given its purpose, rather than investing activities.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

the condensed set of financial statements contained within the half-year report has been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards Board's Statement 'Half-Yearly Financial Reports';

the half yearly financial report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.2.7R of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and

in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R there have been no related parties transactions during the six months to 30 June 2019 and therefore nothing to report on any material effect by such a transaction on the financial position or performance of the Company during that period.

The half-yearly financial report was approved by the Board on 8 August 2019 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by:

Arthur Copple

Chairman

Notes

1. Comparative figures

The financial information contained in this half-year report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434-436 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018 has not been audited.

The information for the year ended 31 December 2018 does not constitute statutory accounts, but has been extracted from the latest published audited accounts, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts contained no qualification or statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

2. Publication

This half-year report is being sent to shareholders and copies will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office and on its website.

For further information please contact:

Alastair Mundy

Investec Fund Managers Limited 020 7597 2000