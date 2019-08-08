sprite-preloader
08.08.2019
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report

London, August 8

Chairman's Statement

During the six months to 30 June 2019 Temple Bar generated a total return on net assets of 11.9%, slightly underperforming the benchmark FTSE All-Share Index total return of 13.0%, as the Value investment style that your managers pursue remained out of fashion.

Dividend

A first quarterly dividend of 11.0p per share was paid on 28 June 2019 and the directors have declared a second interim dividend, also of 11.0p per share, again an increase of 25.7% on the equivalent dividend last year. This will be paid on 30 September 2019 to those shareholders on the register of members as at 13 September 2019. The ex-dividend date for this payment is 12 September 2018. It is important to reiterate the comment made in the announcement of the first interim payment that the scale of the increase relative to the prior year should not be taken as indicative of the likely increase in the dividend for the year as a whole. The large increase in the interim payments reflects a rebalancing exercise between the size of the three interim payments and the final dividend. In the absence of any unforeseen circumstances the Board is hoping to recommend an increase in the total dividend for the year of approximately 10%.

Board

The process of Board refreshment has continued and as from 1st October Sonita Alleyne and Shefaly Yogendra will be joining the Board. Sonita has extensive experience in both public and private sectors, particularly in media and Shefaly brings a wealth of expertise in digital and tech leadership, risk and decision making. I am sure both these new Directors will bring interesting new perspectives to our discussions. As previously announced, Sir Richard Jewson will not be offering himself for re-election at the next AGM.

Investment Parameters

As highlighted in the Annual Report, we have been having discussions, both internally and with shareholders, re any modifications to our investment parameters. These discussions are ongoing. In the meantime, I would like to thank the many shareholders and other interested parties who have responded thus far.

Outlook

Future movement of UK share prices remain linked to the outcome of the Brexit discussions and global instability. We have no special insight into their likely resolution. However, over many years Temple Bar has demonstrated resilience in even the most difficult of markets. We will endeavour to continue to do so.

Arthur Copple

Chairman

8 August 2019

TWENTY LARGEST HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

CompanyIndustryPlace of Primary ListingValuation
£'000		% of Portfolio
GlaxoSmithKlineHealthcareUK66,1036.84%
Royal Dutch ShellOil & GasUK64,9146.72%
CapitaIndustrialsUK57,6615.97%
Travis PerkinsIndustrialsUK56,4945.85%
BPOil & GasUK55,2075.71%
Grafton GroupIndustrialsIreland43,2044.47%
Lloyds Banking GroupFinancialsUK40,4744.19%
SIGIndustrialsUK37,2403.85%
TescoConsumer ServicesUK37,1833.85%
Royal Bank of ScotlandFinancialsUK36,2383.75%
Top Ten Investments 494,71851.20%
BarclaysFinancialsUK34,3803.56%
HSBC HoldingsFinancialsUK32,9593.41%
ForterraIndustrialsUK24,6522.55%
Marks & SpencerConsumer ServicesUK21,4162.22%
CitigroupFinancialsUSA21,3432.21%
easyJetConsumer ServicesUK19,0521.97%
Land Securities Group REITFinancialsUK18,0721.87%
KingfisherConsumer ServicesUK18,0501.87%
TP ICAPFinancialsUK17,7531.84%
NextConsumer ServicesUK16,6171.72%
Top Twenty Investments 719,01274.42%

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (unaudited)

30 June 2019
(unaudited)		30 June 2018
(unaudited)		31 December 2018
(audited)

Revenue
£'000
Capital
£'000
Total
£'000
Revenue
£'000
Capital
£'000
Total
£'000
Revenue
£'000
Capital
£'000
Total
£'000
Investment income22,387-22,38720,768-20,76837,258-37,258
Other operating income12-126-626-26

Total Income		22,399-22,39920,774-20,77437,284-37,284
Gains/(losses) on investments
Gains/(losses) on investments held at fair value through profit or loss assets-79,44679,446-13,32113,321-(131,528)(131,528)
22,39979,446101,84520,77413,32134,09537,284(131,528)(94,244)
Expenses
Management fees(755)(1,089)(1,844)(712)(1,068)(1,780)(1,503)(2,168)(3,671)
Other expenses including dealing costs(285)(260)(545)(360)(901)(1,261)(559)(1,427)(1,986)
Profit before finance costs and tax
21,359
78,097
99,456
19,702
11,352
31,054
35,222
(135,123)
(99,901)
Finance costs(983)(1,488) (2,471)(967)(1,461) (2,428)(1,962)(2,968)(4,930)
Profit/(loss) before tax20,37576,60996,98518,7359,89128,626(33,260)(138,091)(104,831)
Tax(96)-(96)(57)-(57)(161)-(161)
Profit/(loss) for the period20,28076,60996,88918,6789,89128,56933,099(138,091)(104,992)

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
30.33p
114.56p
144.89p
27.93p
14.79p
42.72p
49.50p
(206.50)p
(157.00)p

A first interim dividend of 11.0 pence per share in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2019 was paid on 28 June 2019.

A second interim dividend of 11.0 pence per share in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2019 was declared on 8 August 2019 and is payable on 30 September 2019.

The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with IFRS. The supplementary revenue and capital columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies.

All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (unaudited)

Ordinary
share		Share premium
Capital
Retained
Total
capitalaccountreservesearningsequity
£'000£'000£'000£'000£'000

BALANCE AT 1 JANUARY 2019
16,719
96,040
652,076
37,342
802,182
Profit for the period--76,60920,28096,889
Unclaimed dividends---99
Dividends paid to equity shareholders
-		-
-		(21,045)(21,045)
BALANCE AT 30 JUNE 201916,71996,040728,68536,591878,035

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 (unaudited)

Ordinary
share		Share premium
Capital
Retained
Total
capitalaccountreservesearningsequity
£'000£'000£'000£'000£'000

BALANCE AT 1 JANUARY 2018
16,719
96,040
790,167
33,440
936,366
Profit for the period--9,89118,67828,569
Unclaimed dividends---5151
Dividends paid to equity shareholders
-		-
-		(17,541)(17,541)
BALANCE AT 30 JUNE 201816,71996,040800,05834,628947,445

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 (unaudited)

30 June 2019
(unaudited)
£'000		30 June 2018
(unaudited)
£'000		31 December 2018
(audited)
£'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Investments held at fair value through profit or loss966,2711,059,300905,125
CURRENT ASSETS
Receivables5,5844,7213,231
Cash and cash equivalents21,2049,8349,005
26,78814,55512,236
TOTAL ASSETS993,0591,073,855917,361
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Payables(1,014)(12,508)(1,208)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES992,0451,061,347916,153
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest bearing borrowings(114,010)(113,902)(113,971)
NET ASSETS878,035947,445802,182
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS
Ordinary share capital16,71916,71916,719
Share premium96,04096,04096,040
Capital reserves 728,685800,058652,076
Retained earnings36,59134,62837,347
TOTAL EQUITY878,035947,445802,182
NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE1,312.99p1,416.79p1,199.56p

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (unaudited)

30 June 201930 June 201831 December 2018
(unaudited)(unaudited)(audited)
£000£000£000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax96,98528,626(104,831)
Adjustments for:
Gains on investments(79,446)(13,321)131,528
Finance costs2,4712,4284,930
Purchases of investments 1(56,898)(292,616)(513,298)
Sales of investments 175,046293,926512,712
Dividend income(22,224)(20,502)(36,728)
Interest income(175)(272)(545)
Dividends received19,59118,56736,115
Interest received3598361,365
Decrease/(increase) in receivables-(6)25
Increase/(decrease) in payables54(1)(199)
Overseas withholding tax suffered(96)(57)(161)
(61,318)(11,018)135,744
Net cash flows from operating activities 35,667 17,60830,913
Cash flows from financing activities
Unclaimed dividends95151
Interest paid on borrowings (2,432)(2,445)(4,877)
Equity dividends paid(21,045)(17,541)(29,243)
Net cash used in financing activities (23,468)(19,935)(34,069)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents12,199(2,327)(3,156)
Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period9,00512,16112,161
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 21,2049,8349,005

1. Purchases and sales of investments are considered to be operating activities of the Company, given its purpose, rather than investing activities.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

  • the condensed set of financial statements contained within the half-year report has been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards Board's Statement 'Half-Yearly Financial Reports';
  • the half yearly financial report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.2.7R of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and
  • in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R there have been no related parties transactions during the six months to 30 June 2019 and therefore nothing to report on any material effect by such a transaction on the financial position or performance of the Company during that period.

The half-yearly financial report was approved by the Board on 8 August 2019 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by:

Arthur Copple

Chairman

Notes

1. Comparative figures

The financial information contained in this half-year report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434-436 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018 has not been audited.

The information for the year ended 31 December 2018 does not constitute statutory accounts, but has been extracted from the latest published audited accounts, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts contained no qualification or statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

2. Publication

This half-year report is being sent to shareholders and copies will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office and on its website.

For further information please contact:

Alastair Mundy

Investec Fund Managers Limited 020 7597 2000


