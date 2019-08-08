Ex-head of BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, Neelay Patel, Appointed as CEO of Digital Theatre+

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning digital education platform, Digital Theatre+, appoints Neelay Patel, ex-Director of TV, Radio & Music, overseeing BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds, as CEO at Digital Theatre.

The past 10 years have seen Neelay take on a number of high-profile roles: firstly as European Commercial Director of AOL, followed by five years with The Economist where he successfully launched the digital division, and most recently as an executive at the BBC, where he drove instrumental growth of BBC iPlayer and launched BBC Sounds. He joins Digital Theatre at the start of the company's critical growth period, which includes the significant redevelopment of the flagship digital education platform (Digital Theatre+).



This addition comes shortly after the appointment of Dawn Airey as Executive Chair. The appointments coincide with a recent investment of £5.35 million, positioning Digital Theatre to accelerate growth globally and make Digital Theatre+ a prerequisite for all educational institutions.



Neelay states: "The ability to play a role in the innovation of education and teaching was an irresistibly exciting prospect for me. Being able to provide open access to part of society that often doesn't get access to the performing arts is extremely rewarding and something that I can feel proud of. Ultimately, through working with Digital Theatre+, I am looking to support the UK start-up economy by building a global business that will make the country proud."



Frank Hyman, Partner of private equity firm Root Capital, the majority shareholder of Digital Theatre, adds: "Neelay brings the fantastic experience of launching and building, compelling, digital, content products. He's an entrepreneur at heart, and his enthusiasm for taking on this phenomenal growth opportunity was clear from our first meeting."

Hyman continues: "He, like many, struggled to engage with Shakespeare and the arts as a student, and this created within him a deeply-held passion to transform the learning experience for students. With Neelay at the helm, I'm sure that Digital Theatre will play a critical role in enhancing British cultural export and the quality of arts education, across the globe."

Founded in 2009, and based in London, Digital Theatre+ is the world's leading Performing Arts and English education resource, already used by over four million students in over 1,750 schools, colleges and universities in 85 countries around the world.

