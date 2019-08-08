Regulatory News:
TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 1, 2019 to August 7, 2019:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
01.08.2019
226,957
46.5360
10,561,671
XPAR
01.08.2019
16,894
46.5235
785,968
BATE
01.08.2019
73,958
46.5314
3,441,369
CHIX
01.08.2019
17,242
46.5306
802,281
TRQX
02.08.2019
421,133
45.1239
19,003,163
XPAR
02.08.2019
19,798
45.1704
894,284
BATE
02.08.2019
92,637
45.1676
4,184,191
CHIX
02.08.2019
20,320
45.1815
918,088
TRQX
05.08.2019
322,520
43.9620
14,178,624
XPAR
05.08.2019
21,694
43.8915
952,182
BATE
05.08.2019
99,275
43.9363
4,361,776
CHIX
05.08.2019
21,577
43.9392
948,076
TRQX
06.08.2019
231,930
43.9353
10,189,914
XPAR
06.08.2019
14,500
43.9325
637,021
BATE
06.08.2019
81,060
43.9249
3,560,552
CHIX
06.08.2019
18,520
43.9143
813,293
TRQX
07.08.2019
265,068
43.3069
11,479,273
XPAR
07.08.2019
15,596
43.3280
675,743
BATE
07.08.2019
85,131
43.2798
3,684,453
CHIX
07.08.2019
15,921
43.3444
690,086
TRQX
Total
2,081,731
44.5600
92,762,010
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
