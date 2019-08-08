Regulatory News:

TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 1, 2019 to August 7, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 01.08.2019 226,957 46.5360 10,561,671 XPAR 01.08.2019 16,894 46.5235 785,968 BATE 01.08.2019 73,958 46.5314 3,441,369 CHIX 01.08.2019 17,242 46.5306 802,281 TRQX 02.08.2019 421,133 45.1239 19,003,163 XPAR 02.08.2019 19,798 45.1704 894,284 BATE 02.08.2019 92,637 45.1676 4,184,191 CHIX 02.08.2019 20,320 45.1815 918,088 TRQX 05.08.2019 322,520 43.9620 14,178,624 XPAR 05.08.2019 21,694 43.8915 952,182 BATE 05.08.2019 99,275 43.9363 4,361,776 CHIX 05.08.2019 21,577 43.9392 948,076 TRQX 06.08.2019 231,930 43.9353 10,189,914 XPAR 06.08.2019 14,500 43.9325 637,021 BATE 06.08.2019 81,060 43.9249 3,560,552 CHIX 06.08.2019 18,520 43.9143 813,293 TRQX 07.08.2019 265,068 43.3069 11,479,273 XPAR 07.08.2019 15,596 43.3280 675,743 BATE 07.08.2019 85,131 43.2798 3,684,453 CHIX 07.08.2019 15,921 43.3444 690,086 TRQX Total 2,081,731 44.5600 92,762,010

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005647/en/

Contacts:

Total contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress

Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com