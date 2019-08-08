IFG Group plc (IFP) IFG Group plc: Holding(s) in Company - Sand Grove Capital Management LLP 08-Aug-2019 / 17:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: IFG Group Plc 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: Sand Grove City and country of registered Capital Management LLP office (if applicable): London, UK 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Sand Grove Opportunities Master Fund Ltd Sand Grove Tactical Fund LP 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 07/08/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified: 08/08/2019 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 16% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of Total of Total attached to shares (total voting both in number of 9.A) rights % (9.A + of through 9.B) voting financia rights l of instrume issuerv nts ii (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting 16.74% 16.74% 105,405 situation ,665 on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position 12.44% 12.44% of previous notificati on (if applicable ) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect SUBTOTAL A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of financial datex Conversion voting voting instrument Periodxi rights rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical Number of % of financial datex Conversion or cash voting voting instrument Period xi settleme rights rights ntxii CFD Cash 17,649,92 16.74% 9 SUBTOTAL 17,649,92 16.74% B.2 9 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [X] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both if rights if it rights through it equals or is equals or is financial higher than the higher than the instruments if notifiable notifiable it equals or is threshold threshold higher than the notifiable threshold 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi: Done in London on 08/08/2019 ISIN: IE0002325243 Category Code: HOL TIDM: IFP LEI Code: 213800DDLICUJ14JTY47 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 16229 EQS News ID: 854751 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2019 12:23 ET (16:23 GMT)