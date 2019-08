Goldrich Mining Company: Goldrich Mining Reports Dissolution of Joint Venture

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / Goldrich Mining Company (OTC PINK:GRMC) ("Goldrich" or the "Company) announces the dissolution of Goldrich NyacAU Placer, LLC ("GNP"), a 50/50% joint venture between Goldrich and NyacAU, to mine the various placer deposits that occur throughout Goldrich's 23,000-acre Chandalar gold project in Alaska. The certificate of dissolution was received in July with an effective date of June 3, 2019. NyacAU is the manager of the GNP joint venture.

The joint venture was dissolved because GNP failed to meet the Minimum Production Requirements. According to the terms of the joint venture operating agreement, GNP was required to pay a contractual Minimum Production Requirement of 1,100 ounces for 2016, 1,200 ounces for 2017, and 1,300 ounces for 2018 to Goldrich by October 31, 2018. The Minimum Production Requirement for each year was determined based on the spot price of gold on December 1 of the preceding year.

GNP's lease to mine the placer properties terminates upon dissolution of GNP and GNP has no further rights to mine the placer properties located on Goldrich's mining claims.

NyacAU, as the manager of GNP, shall act as liquidator to wind up the Company within one (1) year, or such longer period as may be agreed to in writing by the joint venture members. If NyacAU cannot or does not accomplish the liquidation within one (1) year or any agreed upon extension, Goldrich shall complete the liquidation. Most of the equipment used by the joint venture has already been moved off the mine site.

Goldrich and NyacAU are currently in arbitration and are awaiting the rulings of the arbitration panel. Under the terms of the GNP Operating Agreement, rulings from the three-person arbitration panel are final. The outcome of the arbitration is not yet determined and cannot be estimated or assured.

Goldrich is in the process of developing a mine plan for the Chandalar gold project. As previously announced, the Chandalar mine production for 2018 was 20,900 ounces of raw placer gold, which is approximately equivalent to 17,100 ounces of fine gold. This compares to production in previous years as follows:

Year Ounces of Placer Gold Ounces of Fine Gold 2015 4,400 3,900 2016 10,200 8,200 2017 15,000 12,300 2018 20,900 17,100

The 2018 production season ran from approximately May 31, 2018 through September 22, 2018. The normal production season is approximately from June through mid-September, subject to weather. In addition, stripping of overburden and stockpiling of pay gravel can usually be done for at least one month before and after the production season. Due to the arbitration and dissolution, there will be no production in 2019.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining (OTCBB: GRMC) is a U.S. based resource company focused on developing the Chandalar gold district in Alaska, USA. The Company controls a land package spanning 23,000 acres of highly prospective gold targets and historic mines. Goldrich is focused on building shareholder value by monetizing placer assets, generating non-dilutive funds, and working towards building a lode gold mine at Chandalar in addition to the existing placer gold mine already producing on site.

For additional information regarding Goldrich Mining Company or this news release, contact Mr. William Schara via telephone at (509) 768-4468 or info@goldrichmining.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, budgets, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "should" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation:

risks related to our ability to continue as a going concern being in doubt;

risks related to our history of losses;

risks related to our outstanding gold forward sales contracts and notes;

risks related to need to raise additional capital to fund our exploration and, if warranted, development and production programs;

risks related to our property not having any proven or probable reserves;

risk related to our limited history of commercial production;

risk related to operating a mine;

risk related to accurately forecasting production;

risks related to our dependence on a single property - the Chandalar property;

risks related to climate and location restricting our exploration and, if warranted, development and production activities;

risks related to our mineralization estimates being based on limited drilling data;

risks related to our exploration activities not being commercially successful;

risks related to actual capital costs, production or economic return being different than projected;

risk related to our joint venture arrangements;

risks related to mineral exploration;

risks related to increased costs;

risks related to a shortage of equipment and supplies;

risk related to fluctuations in gold prices;

risks related to title to our properties being defective;

risks related to title to our properties being subject to claims;

risks related to estimates of mineralized material;

risks related to government regulation;

risks related to environmental laws and regulation;

risks related to land reclamation requirements;

risks related to future legislation regarding mining laws;

risks related to future legislation regarding climate change;

risks related to our lack of insurance coverage for all risks;

risks related to competition in the mining industry;

risks related to our dependence on key personnel;

risks related to our executive offices not dedicating 100% of their time to our company;

risks related to potential conflicts of interest with our directors and executive officers;

risks related to market conditions; and

risks related to our shares of common stock.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking statements. Some of the important risks and uncertainties that could affect forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as required by law.

